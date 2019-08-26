Culture Collision, the annual programming preview for arts and cultural institutions, is 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art.

The event features more than 50 groups offering previews of performance and exhibition seasons, ticket information, activities and volunteer opportunities, and there are performances, giveaways and a bar.

Participants include Ashe Cultural Arts Center, Dancing Grounds, Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, New Orleans Film Society, NOLA Horror Film Fest, the NOLA Project, WWOZ 90.7 FM and an array of arts institutions, museums, music groups, festivals, theater companies, parade organizations and more. Le Petit Theatre, Melange Dance Company and The National World War II Museum’s Victory Belles present short performances at the event.

Free admission. Ogden Museum of Southern Art, 925 Camp St., (504) 539-9650; www.culturenola.com.