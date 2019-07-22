In her standup comedy act and Comedy Central special, Chelsea Handler joked about drunken antics, one-night stands and hitting rock bottom. It helped her land a spot as a late-night TV host, and her show “Chelsea Lately,” which ran from 2007 through 2014, featured Handler and a panel of guest comedians making jokes about celebrity gossip and weird news items. But Handler now takes a different view of her caustic and often self-deprecating humor.
“I was constantly failing upwards,” she says via phone from California.
Chandler also is a best-selling author, and her books include “Are You There Vodka? It’s me, Chelsea” and “Chelsea Chelsea Bang Bang.” She released “Life Will Be the Death of Me: ... and you too!” in April. Handler brings her latest standup tour, which is partially based on the book, to The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans Saturday, July 27.
After “Chelsea Lately” ended, Handler published her humorous and sometimes outrageous 2015 travelogue “Uganda Be Kidding Me” and recorded a standup special based on it. In 2016 and 2017, her Netflix talk show “Chelsea” featured her interviewing celebrities and politicians.
In the wake of the 2016 presidential election, Handler, who also was working on a short series of documentaries for Netflix, changed course. “I’ve decided not to return for another season of ‘Chelsea,’ and instead devote as much time as I can to become a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me,” she wrote on social media.
Handler spent a year in psychotherapy, and though it wasn’t the first time she tried it, she finally dealt with events in her life such as the death of her older brother when she was 9, she says.
“I had to patch up my life to be of use to anyone else,” she says.
That year also became the inspiration for “Life Will Be the Death of Me.” A springtime book tour featured her being interviewed by different guests, but the current leg is a standup show, and she says she’ll record it in late fall for a TV special.
“There are funny moments about the misery everyone experiences in life,” she says. “It’s about picking yourself up.”
Lately, she’s also turned her attention to social issues, but she hasn’t lost her edge.
“We have kids in cages on the border,” she says. “You have to be politically active — donate to causes, show up to protests. These are kids and we’re ruining their lives. And I don’t even like kids.”
She’s particularly interested in the issues of immigration, women’s reproductive rights and gun control, and her Twitter feed is a steady stream of commentary and links to news.
“If you have a platform, it’s your responsibility to speak out,” she says. “If you think it doesn’t affect you, you’re only living for yourself.”