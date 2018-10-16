Kevin Hart
Thu. Oct. 18 | Comedian Kevin Hart has typically steered clear of politics, but he got in a couple of jabs at President Donald Trump and the White House at MTV’s Music Video Awards in August. Following the release of his best-selling autobiography last year, he brings his “Irresponsible” tour to Smoothie King Center at 7 p.m.
“Les Lions de la Reconstruction”
Fri.-Sun. Oct. 19-21 | OperaCreole presents an original work about 19th-century free people of color such as newspaper founder Louis Charles Roudanez, Sister Chloe Preval and composer Edmond Dede, who stood for equality. The operatic work features accompaniment on strings and piano. At 7 p.m. at Marigny Opera House.
Dance Theatre of Harlem
Sat. Oct. 20 | The company presents works choreographed to music by Count Basie and Duke Ellington, and its landmark 1974 ballet, “Dougla,” depicts the fanfare of a Trinidadian wedding ceremony.