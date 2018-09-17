NOMA

The New Orleans Museum of Art has presented photo exhibitions dating back a century.

Smithsonian magazine is offering free tickets to 29 Louisiana museums on Saturday, Sept. 22, part of its annual Museum Day promotion.

Via the Museum Day website, search for a museum or take a look at what museums are honoring the promotion near you. Each pass provides admission for two people.

In New Orleans, a pass grants you entry to one of the following museums:

  • New Orleans Museum of Art
  • Ogden Museum of Southern Art
  • National World War II Museum
  • Audubon Insectarium
  • The Southern Food and Beverage Museum
  • Hermann-Grima + Gallier Historic Houses
  • The Historic New Orleans Collection
  • The Presbytere
  • The Cabildo
  • The New Orleans Jazz Museum at the U.S. Mint
  • Longue Vue House and Gardens

More than 1,400 museums around the U.S. are participating in this year's event. This year's programming highlights "Women Making History: Trailblazers in the Arts, Sciences, Innovation & Culture."

