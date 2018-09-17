Smithsonian magazine is offering free tickets to 29 Louisiana museums on Saturday, Sept. 22, part of its annual Museum Day promotion.

Via the Museum Day website, search for a museum or take a look at what museums are honoring the promotion near you. Each pass provides admission for two people.

In New Orleans, a pass grants you entry to one of the following museums:

New Orleans Museum of Art

Ogden Museum of Southern Art

National World War II Museum

Audubon Insectarium

The Southern Food and Beverage Museum

Hermann-Grima + Gallier Historic Houses

The Historic New Orleans Collection

The Presbytere

The Cabildo

The New Orleans Jazz Museum at the U.S. Mint

Longue Vue House and Gardens

More than 1,400 museums around the U.S. are participating in this year's event. This year's programming highlights "Women Making History: Trailblazers in the Arts, Sciences, Innovation & Culture."