Smithsonian magazine is offering free tickets to 29 Louisiana museums on Saturday, Sept. 22, part of its annual Museum Day promotion.
Via the Museum Day website, search for a museum or take a look at what museums are honoring the promotion near you. Each pass provides admission for two people.
In New Orleans, a pass grants you entry to one of the following museums:
- New Orleans Museum of Art
- Ogden Museum of Southern Art
- National World War II Museum
- Audubon Insectarium
- The Southern Food and Beverage Museum
- Hermann-Grima + Gallier Historic Houses
- The Historic New Orleans Collection
- The Presbytere
- The Cabildo
- The New Orleans Jazz Museum at the U.S. Mint
- Longue Vue House and Gardens
More than 1,400 museums around the U.S. are participating in this year's event. This year's programming highlights "Women Making History: Trailblazers in the Arts, Sciences, Innovation & Culture."
