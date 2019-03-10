In Louisiana, there's always a reason to party. In October, there are plenty of fairs, festivals and more on the calendar. Here's a rundown of events. Start making your plans now!
4 — Tour du Teche (Port Barre Boat Launch, 498 N. Saizon St., Port Barre; www.tourduteche.com) — There's an opening ceremony for the three-day canoe, kayak and pirogue race through Bayou Teche. There are cash prizes. 7 a.m. $125.
Oct. 4 — Westwego Farmers Market Friday Night Concert Series (484 Sala Ave., Westwego) — The concert series offers live music by Tet Dur, food, crafts and more. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Free.
4-5 — Funktoberfest (1200 Texas Ave., Alexandria; www.funktoberfestcenla.com) — The craft beer and music festival features craft beer samples from professional microbreweries, a homebrewer competition and live music. 7. p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday. $38, $30 for military personnel, $15 for designated drivers, $100 VIP ticket.
4-5, 11-12 & 18-19 — Oktoberfest (Deutsches Haus, 1700 Moss St.; www.deutscheshaus.org) — The traditional German Oktoberfest celebration stretches over three weekends and includes German music, polka dancing, German food and beer, wine, beer stein-holding contests, chicken dances and a children's area. There also are weiner dog races and a dog costume contest and parade. 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday. $8, free for children 12 and younger and members of Deutsches Haus.
5 — Beignet Fest (New Orleans City Park Festival Grounds; www.beignetfest.com) — The festival celebrates sweet and savory versions of the fried doughnut with versions from more than 30 restaurants and food trucks. There's also live music, an art market and kids' activities. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free. VIP tickets $20-$40.
5 — Festival de la Grande Eglise (St. Landry Catholic Church, 1020 N. Main St., Opelousas; www.festivaldelagrandeeglise.com) — There's a color run, jambalaya cook-off, live music, a petting zoo, kids' activities and tours of historic sites. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.
5 — Shadows Arts and Crafts Fair (Shadows on the Teche, 317 E. Main St., New Iberia; www.shadowsontheteche.org) — Vendors from around Louisiana sell handcrafted items including woodwork, candles, children's clothing, jewelry and food. Fair admission includes a guided tour of the antebellum Shadows-on-the-Teche home. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $5, $3 ages 6-11, free for children under 6.
5 — Treme Fall Festival (St. Augustine Church, 1219 Gov. Nicholls St.; www.tremefest.com) — The street party features live music, children's activities, arts and crafts vendors, food and more. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Free.
5-6 — Berwick Lighthouse Festival (Berwick Lighthouse, 3246 Bellview St., Berwick; www.cajuncoast.com/event/berwick-lighthouse-festival-0) — The festival features live music, arts and crafts, food, kids' activities, a zoo on wheels (Sunday) and a car show. The festival grounds serve as the finish line for the Tour du Teche on Sunday. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free.
5-6 — Fall Garden Festival (New Orleans Botanical Garden, 5 Victory Ave., City Park; www.neworleanscitypark.com/events/fall-garden-festival) — There are dozens of horticulture exhibits, a marketplace, educational lectures, a plant health clinic, plant sale and children's activities. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $10, $5 for children ages 5-12, free for children 4 and younger and Friends of City Park members.
5-6 — Roberts Cove Germanfest (7212 Roberts Cove Road, Rayne; www.robertscovegermanfest.com) — German food and beer take center stage, and there's a home brewing competition as well as German food. There also are folklore demonstrations, German bands, dancing, presentations and children's activities. 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sunday. $8, free for children 12 and younger.
Oct. 6 — Celebracion Latina (Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St.; www.audubonnatureinstitute.org/celebracion-latina) — Latin American culture is displayed through live music, Latin food, arts and crafts and children's activities. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free with regular zoo admission.
Sundays in October — Angola Prison Rodeo (Angola Prison Rodeo Arena, Louisiana State Penitentiary, 17544 Tunica Trace, St. Francisville; www.angolarodeo.com) — The rodeo has bull riding, bareback riding, wild horse racing, barrel racing, chariot racing and wild cow milking events as well as food vendors, live music and an inmates' craft market. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., rodeo starts at 2 p.m. $20.
9-13 — Louisiana Cotton Festival (North Side Civic Center, 704 N. Soileau St., Ville Platte; www.louisianacottonfestival.com) — There's live music, a queen contest, food fest, pet show, amusement rides, dancing and a dance on Tuesday with separate admission. 3:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday, 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, 1 p.m.-midnight Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Free.
10-13 — Festivals Acadiens et Creoles (Girard Park, Congress Street at Cajundome Boulevard, Lafayette; www.festivalacadiens.com) — There's live music, a jamming tent, children's activities, a food festival, cooking demonstrations and a marketplace. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. Free.
11-13 — Bridge City Gumbo Festival (1701 Bridge City Ave., Bridge City; www.bridgecitygumbofestival.org) — There's live music, gumbo cooking contests, king and queen pageants and fireworks. 5 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. Free.
11-13 — Louisiana Gumbo Festival (326 Highway 304, Chackbay; www.lagumbofest.com) — The Chackbay volunteer fire department hosts the festival, which features lots of gumbo and Cajun food, live music, amusement rides, a parade, auction, demonstrations and other activities. 6 p.m.-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Free.
11-13 — Old Schoolhouse Antique Fair (123 S. Church St., Washington; www.oldschoolhouseantiquemall.com) — The semi-annual fair features more than 200 vendors on 6 acres offering antiques and vintage items of all types. There's also barbecue. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Free.
11-13 — The Voice of the Wetlands Festival (Ponderosa, 5403 West Park, Houma; www.voiceofthewetlands.org) — Organized to raise awareness of the Louisiana wetlands, the festival features local, regional and national musical acts, Cajun food and arts and crafts. Camping is available with late-night jam sessions. There's also a zoo and kids' activities. Noon-till daily. Free.
12 — Old Arabi Sugar Fest (409 Aycock St., Arabi; www.oldarabi.org) — There's live music, food, kids' activities, arts and crafts and a cooking contest. 1 p.m.-9 p.m. Free.
12 — Patterson Fall Fest and Historic Tour (Main Street and Morey Park, Patterson) — There's a walking tour of historic homes and buildings, a 5k run/walk, a boat tour, silent auction, bungee jumping, children's activities, cochon de lait cook-off and live music. 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Free (tours have separate fees).
12-13 — Wooden Boat Festival (133 Mabel Drive, Madisonville; www.woodenboatfest.org) — Classic and wooden boats are exhibited along the Tchefuncte River, and there's live music and arts and crafts and food vendors. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. $10, $5 for seniors 65 and older, free for active military (with ID) and children 12 and younger.
13 — Louisiana Tournoi (National Guard Armory, 1022 Vocational Drive, Ville Platte; www.louisianatournoi.com) — The jousting tournament tests horsemanship, skill and accuracy and has competitions and a queen contest. 9 a.m.-until. $5.
16-19 — Washington Parish Free Fair (Washington Parish Fairgrounds, Franklinton; www.thefreefair.com) — There are arts and crafts, exhibits of cut flowers, livestock shows, live entertainment, carnival rides, cultural demonstrations and more at this fair, which started in 1911. Hours TBA. Free.
16-24 — New Orleans Film Festival (Various location in New Orleans; www.neworleansfilmsociety.org) — Scores of films are screened, including new works, and there are speakers, discussions, music videos and parties. Hours and admissions vary.
18-20 — Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival (Lafayette Square Park, 540 St. Charles Ave.; www.crescentcitybluesfest.com) — A dozen barbecue vendors offer the festival's star cuisine, and there's an art market and live music. 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Free.
18-20 — Our Lady of Lourdes Violet Oyster Festival (Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2621 Colonial Blvd., Violet; www.olol-church.com/oyster-festival.html) — There are fried oysters, oysters on the half-shell, grilled oysters, fried seafood plates, po-boys, gumbo, jambalaya and other foods, amusement rides, games, raffles and contests. There's also live music by Contraflow, No Idea, Junior Lacross and Sumtin' Sneaky and others. 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. $3.
19 — Arts Fest (Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles; www.artscouncilswla.org/events/whats-coming-up/artsfest) — The event gives children a chance to create art through painting, drawing, sculpture and crafts. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.
19 — Boo Carre Halloween Haunt (Dutch Alley, French Quarter; www.frenchmarket.org) — There's live music and lots of activities for the kids. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.
19 — Chitimacha Pow Wow (Cypress Bayou Casino, 832 Martin Luther King Road, Chartenton; www.chitimacha.gov/events) — The sixth annual Chitimacha tribe event features drumming and dancing competitions, food and craft vendors and more. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. $5.
24-Nov. 3 — Greater Baton Rouge State Fair (BREC Airline Highway Park, 16072 Airline Highway, Baton Rouge; www.gbrsf.com) — The fair features livestock shows, amusement rides, an exotic petting zoo, pig races, performances, food and more. 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-10 p.m. $5.
25 — Harvest Moon Fest (Downtown Franklin; www.facebook.com/franklinharvestmoonfest) — Held on the last Saturday of October each year, the festival features a dog parade, arts and crafts vendors, a car show, auction, train ride for kids, 5k run, live music and other activities. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.
25-27 — Boo at the Zoo (Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St.; www.audubonnatureinstitute.org/batz) — The Halloween party is for children 12 years and younger and includes trick-or-treat houses, a "ghost" train, haunted house, entertainment, games and treats. $20, free for children 11 months and younger.
25-27 — French Food Festival (Larose Civic Center, 307 E. 15th St., Larose) — More than 40 vendors offer Cajun dishes, and there's Cajun music from artists including Amanda Shaw, Waylon Thibodeaux, Aaron Foret and others. There's also Cajun dancing, carnival rides and games, a petting zoo, art show, Cajun market and contests for cake decorating, art and basketball. 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-1 a.m. Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Free.
25-27 — Park-A-Boo Halloween Festival (Lafreniere Park, 300 Downs Blvd., Metairie; www.park-a-boo.com) — The event is for children 13 and younger and includes trick-or-treating, a haunted house, games, balloon sculptures, face painting, a costume contest and entertainment. 5 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday. $8, $6 for children 12 and younger, free for children 2 and younger.
25-27 — Voodoo Music + Arts Experience (New Orleans City Park; www.voodoofestival.com) — More than 65 bands perform diverse genres of music at this annual Halloween weekend music festival. There also are art, food and drink vendors, special activities and exhibits. Costumes are encouraged. Hours and admissions TBA.
26 — Sweet Dough Pie Festival (St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 174 Church St., Grand Coteau; www.facebook.com/sweetdoughgc) — There's live music, historical re-enactments and tours, a sweet dough pie contest, food, arts and crafts and more. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.
26-27 — Rougarou Fest (Festival grounds, 7856 Main St., Houma; www.rougaroufest.org) — The festival celebrates the folklore of southeast Louisiana's bayous and includes a costume contest, live music, a parade, a bayou symposium and more. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free.
31-Nov. 3 — The Weekend Soiree presents "Bedlam in the Big Easy" (Le Pavillon, 833 Poydras St.; www.theweekendsoiree.com) — The four-day celebration for lesbians includes more than 50 activities, workshops covering workouts, wellness and creativity as well as networking and support events. There's also a healing village and a marketplace of crafts from LGBTQ artists, tours, speed dating, entertainment and more. Hours vary. $349 (until April 5), $499 for weekend pass; individual event tickets vary.