“Les Miserables”

Tue.-Sun. Jan. 8-13 | In the hit Broadway musical set in early 19th century France, a peasant jailed for stealing bread is released and sets out to redeem himself as he is pursued by a jail officer in a city beset with poverty and social unrest. Show times vary at Saenger Theatre.

“Greater Tuna”

Fri.-Sun. Jan. 11-27 | Gary Rucker and Sean Patterson each perform multiple roles as the eccentric citizens of Tuna, Texas in a comedy celebrating and lampooning small towns in the South. At 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts.

Matron and People Museum

Fri. Jan. 11 | The New Orleans bands each released strong records in 2018 — Matron’s prog-minded indie rock EP “Standing Water” and People Museum’s art pop LP “I Dreamt You In Technicolor” are confident steps into unfamiliar sounds. Brungo Jowl opens at 10 p.m. at Saturn Bar.

Allen Toussaint’s Legacy of Caring

Sat. Jan. 12 | Keyboardists Jon Cleary, Ivan Neville and David Torkanowsky are joined by George Porter Jr., Tony Hall and Raymond Weber in a benefit for New Orleans Artists Against Hunger & Homelessness, which was founded by Allen Toussaint. At 8 p.m. at the New Orleans Jazz Museum.

CRT

Sat. Jan. 12 | Among the highlights on the latest compilation from Atlanta’s best-kept secret — electronic label DKA Records and its corresponding concerts and DJ nights — CRT lays waste to an industrial dance groove on “Reform School.” San Antonio’s Mutant, Angel Inertia, Divorce Ring and Total Handjob round out a bill of industrial and techno-focused projects at 10 p.m. at Poor Boys Bar.

Caitlin Hill, Mikey Collins and Leland Sundries

Sun. Jan. 13 | Urbane cowpunks and honky-tonkers Leland Sundries is relocating from Brooklyn to Memphis at the end of this tour. The band previews the gently strummed alt-country and garage rock on forthcoming EP “Pray Through Gritted Teeth.” It and Mikey Collins open for Caitlin Hill at 9 p.m. at Siberia.