Between 2008 and 2014, the New Orleans Fringe Festival grew into a binge-viewer’s orgy of freewheeling alternative theater and offbeat acts filling venues clustered mostly in Faubourg Marigny and Bywater over a long weekend. There was everything from circus and sideshow acts to puppetry and rock operas. Local theater performer and producer Michael Martin was not its biggest fan.
“I was a Fringe complainer,” he says.
A veteran of Chicago’s Rhinoceros Theater Festival, a 30-year-old fringe type event, he had always believed, among other differences, that a festival of alternative, experimental and in some cases less commercially viable shows should be staged in a slow time, like summer, rather than in the heart of the theater season.
The New Orleans Fringe had thrived in the middle of fall, but even so, some of its founders turned the event over to a new director who then moved out of town — and retained legal rights to the festival name. The successor festival changed format and fizzled, which left Martin in the odd position of recreating a festival he hadn’t previously championed. In its third iteration, the InFringe Festival is taking the shape of the original, with roughly 60 shows at venues in Bywater and Marigny in a busy weekend.
The lineup includes burlesque, cabaret, comedy musicals, solo performances, children’s shows and more. There are many shows by local performers, but visiting productions include a Russian clown musical from Seattle’s Christopher Bange, a “radioactive musical” called Curie Me Away! from Minneapolis, Minnesota’s Matheatre and an ’80s style family sitcom set after the apocalypse from New York’s Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble. There’s also a gay rom-com, Romeo & Juliet as a drinking game, punk vaudeville, clown puppets and more.
InFringe Festival is Nov. 7-11. Visit www.infringefest.com for schedule.