The 10th annual NOLA on Tap features more than 400 beers at the dog-friendly festival Saturday, Sept. 21 in City Park. The event has become the state’s largest beer festival and the Louisiana SPCA’s largest annual fundraiser. It includes a diverse selection of beers from national, regional and homebrewers, beer awards, food vendors, live music and more.
“The homebrews are really the star of NOLA on Tap,” says Alicia Vial, communications director for the LSPCA. “Because they can only bring a limited supply, they are the first to run out. When people arrive, they flock to the homebrew section.”
The Beer Judge Certification Program provides judges from around the country to evaluate the homebrews, and attendees can vote for the fan favorite.
The music lineup includes Robin Barnes, Roadside Glorious and Category 6.
Last year’s event raised nearly $300,000.
Bike Easy will operate a bike valet at the festival entrance. Admission is $5-$10; $25-$30 for VIP, which includes 11 a.m. admission. Sampler pass prices vary. Noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Festival Grounds at City Park, 4 Friedrichs Ave. www.nolaontap.org.