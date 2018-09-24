JENNIFER KOH

Jennifer Koh performs with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Oct. 18 at the Orpheum Theater.

 JÜRGEN FRANK

Oct. 4-5

Beethoven’s Fifth

The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) performs works by Beethoven and Edvard Grieg

Oct. 4: Jefferson Performing Arts Center

Oct. 5: Columbia Theatre, 200 E. Thomas St., Hammond

Oct. 5

Courtney Bryan

The Musical Arts Society of New Orleans presents a performance by the classical pianist.

New Orleans Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Ave.; www.masno.org

Oct. 8

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields

Friends of Music presents the chamber music group.

Tulane University, Dixon Hall; www.friendsofmusic.org

Oct. 12

Chris Pell Plays Nielsen’s Clarinet Concerto

The LPO performs works by Carl Nielsen, Johannes Brahms and Einojuhani Rautavaara.

Orpheum Theater

Oct. 18

Mozart’s “Jupiter” Symphony

Guest violinist Jennifer Koh joins the LPO for a program including works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Igor Stravinsky and Vijay Iyer.

Orpheum Theater

Oct. 20

Sunset Symphony

The LPO and the Greater New Orleans Youth Orchestra perform an outdoor concert at the lakefront in Mandeville.

Mandeville

Oct. 21

Music Under the Oaks

The New Orleans Concert Band performs.

Audubon Park; www.neworleansconcertband.org

Oct. 28

Rossini and Brahms

The New Orleans Civic Symphony and New Orleans Concert Band perform.

UNO Performing Arts Center, 2000 Lakeshore Drive; www.neworleansconcertband.org

Oct. 28

Fall Concert

The New Orleans Concert Band performs.

UNO Performing Arts Center, 2000 Lakeshore Drive; www.neworleansconcertband.org

Nov. 3

The Music of Led Zeppelin

Singer Randy Jackson joins the LPO for a program of Led Zeppelin songs.

Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

Nov. 5

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, “Trout” Quintet

Friends of Music presents the chamber music group.

Tulane University, Dixon Hall; www.friendsofmusic.org

Nov. 7

Baroque and Beyond: Les Arts Musicaux

Musical Arts Society of New Orleans presents the concert featuring trumpeter Vance Woolf, pianist Cara McCool Woolf and pianist Dustin Gledhill.

New Orleans Museum of Art; www.masno.org

Nov. 15

Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4

The LPO performs works by Tchaikovsky, Nico Muhly and Ralph Vaughan Williams.

Orpheum Theater

Nov. 29

Pictures of an Exhibition

The LPO performs works by Beethoven, Modest Mussorgsky and Jay Weigel.

Orpheum Theater

Dec. 8

Holiday Spectacular

The 610 Stompers join the LPO for a program of holiday classics.

Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

Dec. 9

Bryant Li

The winner of the Musical Arts Society of New Orleans piano competition performs Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 2.

UNO Performing Arts Center, 2000 Lakeshore Drive; www.masno.org

Dec. 13—14 & 16

Yuletide Celebration

The LPO performs holiday classics.

Dec. 13: Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner

Dec. 14: Columbia Theatre, 200 E. Thomas St., Hammond

Dec. 16: Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 2nd Street, Slidell

Dec. 16

Holiday Concert

The New Orleans Concert Band performs.

UNO Performing Arts Center, 2000 Lakeshore Drive; www.neworleansconcertband.org

Dec. 20-21

Baroque Christmas

The LPO performs works by Handel, Bach, Arcangelo Corelli and Ralph Vaughan Williams.

Dec. 20: First Baptist Church, 5290 Canal Blvd.

Dec. 21: First Baptist Church, 16333 Highway 1085, Covington

