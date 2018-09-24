Oct. 4-5
Beethoven’s Fifth
The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) performs works by Beethoven and Edvard Grieg
Oct. 4: Jefferson Performing Arts Center
Oct. 5: Columbia Theatre, 200 E. Thomas St., Hammond
Oct. 5
Courtney Bryan
The Musical Arts Society of New Orleans presents a performance by the classical pianist.
New Orleans Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Ave.; www.masno.org
Oct. 8
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
Friends of Music presents the chamber music group.
Tulane University, Dixon Hall; www.friendsofmusic.org
Oct. 12
Chris Pell Plays Nielsen’s Clarinet Concerto
The LPO performs works by Carl Nielsen, Johannes Brahms and Einojuhani Rautavaara.
Orpheum Theater
Oct. 18
Mozart’s “Jupiter” Symphony
Guest violinist Jennifer Koh joins the LPO for a program including works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Igor Stravinsky and Vijay Iyer.
Orpheum Theater
Oct. 20
Sunset Symphony
The LPO and the Greater New Orleans Youth Orchestra perform an outdoor concert at the lakefront in Mandeville.
Mandeville
Oct. 21
Music Under the Oaks
The New Orleans Concert Band performs.
Audubon Park; www.neworleansconcertband.org
Oct. 28
Rossini and Brahms
The New Orleans Civic Symphony and New Orleans Concert Band perform.
UNO Performing Arts Center, 2000 Lakeshore Drive; www.neworleansconcertband.org
Oct. 28
Fall Concert
The New Orleans Concert Band performs.
UNO Performing Arts Center, 2000 Lakeshore Drive; www.neworleansconcertband.org
Nov. 3
The Music of Led Zeppelin
Singer Randy Jackson joins the LPO for a program of Led Zeppelin songs.
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
Nov. 5
Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, “Trout” Quintet
Friends of Music presents the chamber music group.
Tulane University, Dixon Hall; www.friendsofmusic.org
Nov. 7
Baroque and Beyond: Les Arts Musicaux
Musical Arts Society of New Orleans presents the concert featuring trumpeter Vance Woolf, pianist Cara McCool Woolf and pianist Dustin Gledhill.
New Orleans Museum of Art; www.masno.org
Nov. 15
Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4
The LPO performs works by Tchaikovsky, Nico Muhly and Ralph Vaughan Williams.
Orpheum Theater
Nov. 29
Pictures of an Exhibition
The LPO performs works by Beethoven, Modest Mussorgsky and Jay Weigel.
Orpheum Theater
Dec. 8
Holiday Spectacular
The 610 Stompers join the LPO for a program of holiday classics.
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
Dec. 9
Bryant Li
The winner of the Musical Arts Society of New Orleans piano competition performs Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 2.
UNO Performing Arts Center, 2000 Lakeshore Drive; www.masno.org
Dec. 13—14 & 16
Yuletide Celebration
The LPO performs holiday classics.
Dec. 13: Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner
Dec. 14: Columbia Theatre, 200 E. Thomas St., Hammond
Dec. 16: Slidell Municipal Auditorium, 2056 2nd Street, Slidell
Dec. 16
Holiday Concert
The New Orleans Concert Band performs.
UNO Performing Arts Center, 2000 Lakeshore Drive; www.neworleansconcertband.org
Dec. 20-21
Baroque Christmas
The LPO performs works by Handel, Bach, Arcangelo Corelli and Ralph Vaughan Williams.
Dec. 20: First Baptist Church, 5290 Canal Blvd.
Dec. 21: First Baptist Church, 16333 Highway 1085, Covington