The Downriver Festival features live music, a second line, walking tours, children’s activities, food and lectures at the New Orleans Jazz Museum Saturday, Sept. 7.
The music lineup includes Treme-Lafitte Brass Band, Javier Olondo & AsheSon, Jamie Lynn Vessels (pictured) and others.
Seafood is the festival theme, and a slate of lectures and programs includes talks about sustainability and coastal erosion, fisheries and technology and a screening of Kevin McCaffrey’s documentary “We Live to Eat: New Orleans’ Love Affair with Food.”
There are food and snowball vendors at the event.
Free admission. 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, New Orleans Jazz Museum, 400 Esplanade Ave., (504) 568-2564; www.downriverfest.org.