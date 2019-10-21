Some people get to meet their rock star idols, but few get to perform with them, or go on tour with them. Drag performer Vinsantos, aka Vincent DeFonte, got that and the chance to walk down the aisle with his biggest influence as a teenager: Peter Murphy of Bauhaus.

“I was originally hired to do a 10-day tour (opening for Bauhaus) from New Orleans to New York,” Vinsantos says. “After about five days, he looked at me and said, ‘You’re not going anywhere.’”

That kept Vinsantos opening for Bauhaus for two months and across the country to San Francisco, where he grew up listening to the British band as a crossdressing goth teenager. Vinsantos performs original music, including songs he wrote for the tour, and recaps his adventures with Bauhaus in a show marking his 10th anniversary performing in New Orleans. “Undead” runs at Hotel Peter & Paul at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28.

Vinsantos is the subject of a forthcoming documentary (or “dragumentary”) by French filmmaker Coline Albert. Vinsantos told Albert it was his dream to perform in Paris, and when they ended up arranging such a trip for the film, Vinsantos made sure it coincided with a performance by Bauhaus. Vinsantos knew drummer David J and was invited to the show and an afterparty, where he met Murphy. When he got back to New Orleans, Vinsantos received an invitation to tour with the band.

There was one catch. Vinsantos had told Murphy his favorite Bauhaus song was “Crowds,” which the band never played live. Murphy wanted him to play it at every show.

“I closed the set every night with their song,” Vinsantos says. “I developed a nonconsensual encore. I would play my set and thank everybody and say ‘The boss wants me to play a song, but I am nobody; I am just a little drag queen from New Orleans. I never had a real encore before.’ I would say that and storm off the stage with the idea that if the audience wants me back, they’re going to have to prove it to me. Night after night, it would bring the house down.”

The enthusiasm for that stunt caught Murphy’s attention, and they began performing the song together.

“By the time we got to Chicago, we were playing in this giant cathedral, the Rockefeller Memorial (Chapel),” Vinsantos says. “At end of the Chicago run, I approached the stage at the end of their set. [Murphy] pulled me up. I took him arm-in-arm. He thought we were going to go backstage. I said, ‘No, girl, we’re walking down the aisle together.’”

Vinsantos says the crowd parted like the Red Sea as they exited.

Vinsantos: “Living with the Undead” 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 The Church at Hotel Peter & Paul, 2317 Burgundy St.; www.galerievinsantos.com

At the “Undead” show, Vinsantos will share some stories about his time with Murphy and Bauhaus. He’ll also review his work in New Orleans, where he performs, founded and runs the New Orleans Drag Workshop and runs Galerie Vinsantos, which exhibits dolls he makes.

Vinsantos began doing drag as performance art in San Francisco and was a core member of Trannyshack (since renamed because the term now is considered a slur), which ran for a dozen years. He was named Miss Trannyshack 2000.

“This was all before Dragula and before drag was on TV and mainstream,” he says.

When he arrived in New Orleans, Vinsantos didn’t think he fit the local pageant and “top 40 queen” scene. He worked with Bella Blue in the burlesque world, often serving as a host. Four years ago, he started the Miss Pageant Pageant, both as a parody of the local scene and as a show concept, he says.

“These were grown men acting like they were on ‘Toddlers & Tiaras,” he says.

His drag workshop has helped launch many local drag performers, and its “draguation” presentation is an entertaining show.

The tour energized him, Vinsantos says, and he’s working on new goals and a longtime one, opening his own cabaret in the French Quarter.