Central Business District food hall Pythian Market (234 Loyola Ave.) holds a wing competition Oct. 17.
Participating vendors include Eat Well, 1000 Figs’ Little Fig, Meribo Pizza, Frencheeze and Jamaican spot 14 Parishes. Diners can purchase a “wing passport” for $12 that is good for five different wings and a beer. Guests can cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award. A panel of judges will decide who takes home the Very Best Wing award.
The event comes a month before a similar, but much larger, chicken wing blowout. On Nov. 17, Wing Wars takes over Central City BBQ’s Smoke Yard in a one-day event featuring 20 local and regional chefs smoking, frying, basting and saucing more than 40,000 chicken wings.
That festival, from Central City BBQ’s Marc Bonifacic and Top Taco New Orleans founder Shane Finkelstein, will feature music from Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Water Seed, Sexual Thunder and the Marc Stone Band.
The Pythian Market wing event begins at 6 p.m. and coincides with the New Orleans Pelicans' first game.