New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn (19) makes a catch against the Cleveland Browns in Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

 Advocate staff photo by SCOTT THRELKELD

New Orleans Saints

All games at the Superdome; 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive; www.neworleanssaints.com

Tickets (504) 731-1700

Oct. 8 (7:15 p.m.)

Washington Redskins

Nov. 4 (3:25 p.m.)

Los Angeles Rams

Nov. 18 (noon)

Philadelphia Eagles

Nov. 22 (7:20 p.m.)

Atlanta Falcons

Dec. 23 (3:25 p.m.)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Dec. 30 (noon)

Carolina Panthers

Tulane Football

All games at Yulman Stadium, Tulane University; www.tulanegreenwave.com

Tickets (504) 861-9283

Sept. 28 Memphis

Oct. 20 SMU

Nov. 10 East Carolina University

Nov. 24 Navy

LSU Football

All games at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge; www.lsusports.net

Tickets (800) 960-8587

Sept. 29 Ole Miss

Oct. 13 Georgia

Oct. 20 Mississippi State

Nov. 3 Alabama

Nov. 17 Rice University

New Orleans Pelicans

All games at the Smoothie King Center; 1501 Dave Dixon Drive; www.nba.com/pelicans

Tickets (504) 525-4667

Oct. 11 (7 p.m.)

Toronto Raptors (preseason)

Oct. 19 (7 p.m.)

Sacramento Kings

Oct. 23 (7 p.m.)

Los Angeles Clippers

Oct. 26 (7 p.m.)

Brooklyn Nets

Oct. 27 (6 p.m.)

Utah Jazz

Nov. 7 (7 p.m.)

Chicago Bulls

Nov. 10 (6 p.m.)

Phoenix Suns

Nov. 16 (7 p.m.)

New York Knicks

Nov. 17 (6 p.m.)

Denver Nuggets

Nov. 26 (7 p.m.)

Boston Celtics

Nov. 28 (7 p.m.)

Washington Wizards

Dec. 3 (7 p.m.)

Los Angeles Clippers

Dec. 5 (7 p.m.)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Dec. 7 (7 p.m.)

Memphis Grizzlies

Dec. 12 (7 p.m.)

Oklahoma Thunder

Dec. 16 (6 p.m.)

Miami Heat

Dec. 28 (7 p.m.)

Dallas Mavericks

Dec. 28 (6 p.m.)

Houston Rockets

Dec. 31 (7 p.m.)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Other

Oct. 5

Professional Fighters League playoffs

There are heavyweight and featherweight mixed martial arts bouts.

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center; www.pflmma.com

Oct. 27

World Boxing Super Series: Regis Prograis versus Terry Flanagan

UNO Lakefront Arena; www.worldboxingsuperseries.com

Nov. 9-11

International Women’s Flat Track Derby Association championships

The Big Easy Rollergirls host the roller derby competition.

UNO Lakefront Arena

Nov. 24

Bayou Classic

Grambling State University plays Southern University

Mercedes-Benz Superdome; www.mybayouclassic.com

Dec. 15

New Orleans Bowl

The bowl game features teams from Conference USA and the Sunbelt Conference.

Mercedes-Benz Superdome; www.neworlenasbowl.com

Jan. 1, 2019

Sugar Bowl

The bowl game features teams from the Big 12 and Southeastern Conference.

Mercedes-Benz Superdome; www.allstatesugarbowl.org

