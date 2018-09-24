New Orleans Saints
All games at the Superdome; 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive; www.neworleanssaints.com
Tickets (504) 731-1700
Oct. 8 (7:15 p.m.)
Washington Redskins
Nov. 4 (3:25 p.m.)
Los Angeles Rams
Nov. 18 (noon)
Philadelphia Eagles
Nov. 22 (7:20 p.m.)
Atlanta Falcons
Dec. 23 (3:25 p.m.)
Pittsburgh Steelers
Dec. 30 (noon)
Carolina Panthers
Tulane Football
All games at Yulman Stadium, Tulane University; www.tulanegreenwave.com
Tickets (504) 861-9283
Sept. 28 Memphis
Oct. 20 SMU
Nov. 10 East Carolina University
Nov. 24 Navy
LSU Football
All games at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge; www.lsusports.net
Tickets (800) 960-8587
Sept. 29 Ole Miss
Oct. 13 Georgia
Oct. 20 Mississippi State
Nov. 3 Alabama
Nov. 17 Rice University
New Orleans Pelicans
All games at the Smoothie King Center; 1501 Dave Dixon Drive; www.nba.com/pelicans
Tickets (504) 525-4667
Oct. 11 (7 p.m.)
Toronto Raptors (preseason)
Oct. 19 (7 p.m.)
Sacramento Kings
Oct. 23 (7 p.m.)
Los Angeles Clippers
Oct. 26 (7 p.m.)
Brooklyn Nets
Oct. 27 (6 p.m.)
Utah Jazz
Nov. 7 (7 p.m.)
Chicago Bulls
Nov. 10 (6 p.m.)
Phoenix Suns
Nov. 16 (7 p.m.)
New York Knicks
Nov. 17 (6 p.m.)
Denver Nuggets
Nov. 26 (7 p.m.)
Boston Celtics
Nov. 28 (7 p.m.)
Washington Wizards
Dec. 3 (7 p.m.)
Los Angeles Clippers
Dec. 5 (7 p.m.)
Minnesota Timberwolves
Dec. 7 (7 p.m.)
Memphis Grizzlies
Dec. 12 (7 p.m.)
Oklahoma Thunder
Dec. 16 (6 p.m.)
Miami Heat
Dec. 28 (7 p.m.)
Dallas Mavericks
Dec. 28 (6 p.m.)
Houston Rockets
Dec. 31 (7 p.m.)
Minnesota Timberwolves
Other
Oct. 5
Professional Fighters League playoffs
There are heavyweight and featherweight mixed martial arts bouts.
Ernest N. Morial Convention Center; www.pflmma.com
Oct. 27
World Boxing Super Series: Regis Prograis versus Terry Flanagan
UNO Lakefront Arena; www.worldboxingsuperseries.com
Nov. 9-11
International Women’s Flat Track Derby Association championships
The Big Easy Rollergirls host the roller derby competition.
UNO Lakefront Arena
Nov. 24
Bayou Classic
Grambling State University plays Southern University
Mercedes-Benz Superdome; www.mybayouclassic.com
Dec. 15
New Orleans Bowl
The bowl game features teams from Conference USA and the Sunbelt Conference.
Mercedes-Benz Superdome; www.neworlenasbowl.com
Jan. 1, 2019
Sugar Bowl
The bowl game features teams from the Big 12 and Southeastern Conference.
Mercedes-Benz Superdome; www.allstatesugarbowl.org