Still salty? Us too. But we all need closure. Here are some places you can gather with the Black and Gold and do anything but watch Super Bowl LIIIE.

• The Boycott Bowl may be the closest thing we get to a municipal parade. Come gather Feb. 3 at Fulton Street (between Girod and Lafayette) from noon to 10 p.m. and join Choppa, Shamarr Allen and the Underdogs, Partners N Crime and the Big EZ Band, Rockin' Dopsie, Jr., Flow Tribe, the Vettes and others. Don't be surprised if city officials show up — and maybe a Saint or two? Tickets are $10 (or more if you feel like it) and revenues benefit the New Orleans Recreation Department Foundation.

• The Anti-LIE Bowl Party (which bills itself as "petty af") gets underway at Dat Dog on Magazine Street at 11 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, with games and drink specials. The 2010 Super Bowl will be replayed at 11:30 a.m., and a Choppa-style dance-off will be held at 1 p.m. King Cake Hub will be selling king cake by the slice. Organizers ask everyone to bring nonperishables for Second Harvest Food Bank.

• Mid-City Lanes Rock 'n' Bowl will host "The Anti-Goodell Protest Bowl" starting at 3 p.m., and John Blancher and company will be showing — you guessed it — the 2010 Super Bowl. Bag Of Donuts, The Mixed Nuts, Dr. Rock, Tin Star and Abdul D. Tentmaker will provide music. $10 admission.

• Sports hub Tracey's Original Irish Channel Bar will show the 2010 Super Bowl, as well as ... the Puppy Bowl. (Oh, the shade.) "Working on crawfish, too," says the bar.

• Vaughan's Lounge in Bywater, normally a hub for Saints games, has announced it will not show what the bar calls the "Stupid Bowl." There's more delicious, delicious salt on the event's Facebook page.

• The Crown & Anchor Pub in Algiers also will be showing the good Super Bowl (2010) and not this year's fake one. It's a potluck.

• La Casita Taqueria will not show the 2019 Super Bowl, but will "celebrate the Saints with happy hour prices all day."

No doubt there will be many other places not to watch the not-so-big game. Alternatively, you could curl up at home with the Puppy Bowl, or a book, or just Netflix and chill. There are plenty of ways to be salty.

— Know of other places to not watch the Super Bowl? Email response@gambitweekly.com. We'll be adding to this list all week.