Andrew Ondrejcak’s “Landscape with Figures” is a performance piece inspired by Pieter Bruegel the Elder’s 1559 painting of the same name. The image captures the bustle of activity in the center of a village, and its characters illustrate Dutch proverbs through their chores and distractions. The performance features the stories of 20 characters, some of them mundane and others more poignant, but each inspired by part of the painting.
Born in Mississippi, Ondrejcak studied fashion and architecture and became interested in alternative theater. This production incorporates a slate of his interests. Costumes were constructed locally from handmade textiles and pieces acquired from around the world through the United Nations’ Ethical Fashion Initiative, which Ondrejcak also sees as emphasizing commonality of the creators and their communities. Ondrejcak and five other writers created the 20 characters’ stories. The work also features an original score.
Tickets $25-$30. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at Contemporary Arts Center, 900 Camp St., (504) 528-3800; www.cacno.org.