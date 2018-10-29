Soprano Marisol Montalvo has performed on opera’s grandest stages around the globe, including Opera National de Paris, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Teatro de la Maestranza in Spain and many others, as well as at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. and Carnegie Hall. She’s also a former Miss New York and a first runner-up at the Miss America pageant in 1992. And she’s performed with Varla Jean Merman in Provincetown, Massachusetts.
Jeffery Roberson, aka Varla Jean Merman, wrote and directed Montalvo’s biopic piece “Mad Scene!” The show chronicles her rise from growing up in New York to becoming an international opera star, particularly well known for the title role in Alban Berg’s “Lulu” and a favorite in German operas. In addition to opera roles, she performs as a solo vocalist with symphony orchestras. For “Mad Scene!” she is accompanied by William Hobbs on piano.
Tickets $30-$65. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1. New Orleans Center for Creative Arts, 2800 Chartres St.; www.broadwaynola.com.