In “Kinky Boots,” the Broadway musical based on the 2005 British movie, Charlie wants little to do with his family’s shoe factory. He enjoys his life in London, until his father dies and he must return home to run the family business, which he learns is failing. The factory workers don’t like him, especially when he lays off workers as their expensive men’s shoes go unsold. Enter Lola, a drag performer who’s tired of working in uncomfortable high-heeled boots. The men in the factory have no interest in making sparkly boots, but the women know just what Lola wants. It’s not easy to please everyone, but Charlie tries to unite hearts and soles.
The 2013 Broadway production won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score for Cyndi Lauper’s music and lyrics. She is the first woman to win the award.
The touring production of “Kinky Boots” is 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, June 15, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Saenger Theatre, 1111 Canal St., (504) 525-1052. Tickets $39.50 and up.