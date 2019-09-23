New York-based aerial performance artist Lisa Natoli is an artist-in-residence during September at Art Klub. She has dance training and a burlesque performance background and works primarily with ropes, silks and a lyra, or suspended hoop. In the residency, she’s worked on the piece, “Some Animals Are Easily Startled.” This performance includes discussion of her creative process in developing long-form aerial works. Sarah Waggener and Lynn Subin Lunny also perform. At 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Art Klub, 1941 Arts St., (504) 583-8232. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door.