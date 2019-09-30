Last season, the Marigny Opera Ballet adapted William Shakespeare’s comedy “Twelfth Night” in a contemporary, local setting to tell the story of twins separated by a mishap at sea. The company opens its new season with an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” a comedy about mismatched lovers, mistaken identity, magical forest spirits and a company of bumbling actors that puts on a play within the play. The comedy already has been adapted into a ballet, but the Marigny company has created its own full-length version, which opens its season Oct. 4-6. Company member Derwin May Jr. choreographed the work. Tucker Fuller composed an original score, and Krewe de Voix Chamber Choir will sing lyrics from Shakespeare. At 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday. Marigny Opera House, 725 St. Ferdinand St., (504) 948-9998; . Tickets $30-$45.