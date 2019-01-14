Marigny Opera Ballet opened its current season with a full-length comedy based on Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” Its second program features three original pieces with more abstract work and serious themes.
Derwin May Jr.’s opening piece is set to music by composer Louis Moreau Gottschalk, who grew up in the neighborhood where the Marigny Opera House stands. The pieces combine compositions inspired by Creole melodies and Italian folk dance. Choreographer Diogo de Lima’s piece (pictured) is based on Jean Genet’s infamous 1947 novel “Querelle of Brest,” about a sailor turned serial killer.
The program concludes with Rebecca Allen’s “Pierrot Lunaire,” a vision of a commedia dell’arte-inspired sad clown in a piece accompanied by soprano Phyllis Treigle alternately singing and speaking a series of abstract poems. The New Resonance Chamber Ensemble performs an avant garde compostion by composer Arnold Schoenberg for the piece.
Tickets $32-$45. At 7 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, Jan. 17 & 20, and 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 18-19. Marigny Opera House, 725 St. Ferdinand St., (504) 948-9998; www.marignyoperahouse.org.