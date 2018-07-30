If an interview with the band Fishbone went better than it did, and a first appearance at an open mic went worse, maybe he’d be Brian Posehn: rock writer.

While in college, the now-longtime comedian wanted to end up at SPIN or Rolling Stone or, fingers-crossed, hard-rock magazine RIP, but his first big break for the student paper “went terribly,” Posehn tells Gambit. “I think Fishbone made it so I would never interview bands again.”

Then he tried an open mic, after preparing a set for several months, “and I destroyed,” he says. “The second week I did all new stuff. I wrote, in six days, five new minutes, or eight new minutes, and nothing worked. Nothing. I was like, ‘Oh man, this is hard.’ But I still loved it right away. This was clearly what I was supposed to be doing.”

Clearly is probably right. Posehn’s prolific comedy career spans three decades of standup and crucial roles in wildly influential comedy scenes, from writing and performing on seminal sketch series Mr. Show and co-starring on The Sarah Silverman Program, to voice acting and appearances on nearly every ’90s sitcom and newer cult comedy classics such as Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! and Tom Goes to the Mayor.

His recent standup specials 25x2, Criminally Posehn and The Fartist chronicle his nerd- and pop-cultural neuroses as a giant bearded dude while navigating his ascent to fatherhood and reluctant embrace of middle age. He performs at the Joy Theater on Thursday, Aug. 2.

“I have to do the road to live, to pay for food for my son to eat, so I’m out all the time,” he says. “If you’re out saying the same stuff every night, people can tell. If you’re not into them anymore, you’ll feel it. If you’re not putting 100 percent into a joke, you’re not going to get 100 percent back. It’s gonna be obvious to people you’re phoning it in, and I never want to be that guy.”

Posehn also plans to release a book later this year, and he’s wrapping up production on a long-gestating “comedy metal” album with Metalocalypse and Home Movies architect Brendon Small and Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian. Posehn is not shy about his fascination and love for basement-dwelling geek ephemera, from Dungeons & Dragons (he plays it on his Nerd Poker podcast) to classic ’80s thrash and death metal.

“I think like a lot of kids I found metal because I was just looking for something cool, and for me, I liked hard rock and I wanted it to get harder and faster,” he says. “It didn’t really stop me from getting any friends. It was more my face and the way I talk to people that kept me from having friends.”

For the album, Posehn opts more for Cannibal Corpse-y, self-described “Cookie Monster” vocals. “I can’t actually sing. I can fake it pretty good,” he says. “I prefer more traditional-sounding metal than some of the really extreme metal where it just sounds like a refrigerator pushed down a cliff or something. I like a little melody. Sorry.”