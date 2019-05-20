Mink Stole, born Nancy Stoll, starred in many of John Waters’ films, including his earliest works and many of his cult classics. She played Connie Marble, a rival of Divine, in “Pink Flamingos.” She was Dottie Hinkle, the divorced neighbor harassed by Kathleen Turner, in “Serial Mom.” And she played Taffy Davenport, daughter of the notorious Dawn Davenport, in “Female Trouble.” Stole also has performed on stage, including as Trinket in a production of Tennessee Williams’ “The Mutilated” at the Contemporary Arts Center, and she’s released a couple of albums. Stole brings a cabaret show to AllWays Lounge & Theatre, where she’s accompanied by Harry Mayronne on piano and Dr. Sick.

At 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, and 9 p.m. Friday, May 24 at AllWays Lounge & Theatre, 2240 St. Claude Ave., (504) 218-5778; www.theallwayslounge.net. Tickets $20.