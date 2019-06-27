A touring production of Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical, "Hamilton," about the life of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, will return to New Orleans in the 2020-2021 Broadway in New Orleans season.

The show had a three-week run at the Saenger Theatre in March. The upcoming Broadway in New Orleans season begins with "Wicked" in October and includes "Dear Evan Hansen," "Miss Saigon," "Mean Girls" and other shows. Dates for "Hamilton" have not been announced.

"Hamilton" recounts Alexander Hamilton's life as an immigrant from the West Indies who became active in politics during the Revolutionary War, assisting Gen. George Washington, and later served as the nation's first Treasury Secretary. Hamilton was a political rival of Aaron Burr and Thomas Jefferson.

Miranda wrote and starred in the original musical, which features rap battles between Founding Fathers, incorporating contemporary music throughout. The show won 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It also won a Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.