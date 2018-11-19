Vermont’s Bread + Puppet Theater brings two shows to Happyland Theater Nov. 21 & 23. The 55-year-old company was created in New York during the growth of the 1960s counterculture and protests against the Vietnam War. It has crafted everything from traditional rod and shadow puppets shows for children to grand-scale outdoor puppet parades and pageants.
On Wednesday, it presents “The Grasshopper Rebellion Circus” (pictured), a show inspired by history’s David versus Goliath uprisings and the common people’s rejection of intolerable conditions. The show features large puppet tigers and grasshoppers and the Bread + Puppet Brass Band.
On Friday, it presents “The Basic Byebye Show,” which is a response to gun violence. The abstract show imagines the creation of a farewell ritual to serve as a political act.
Company co-founder Peter Schumann was a baker, and the company serves complimentary rye bread with aioli at its shows.
Admission is by requested donation of $5-$20. 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday. Happyland Theatre, 3126 Burgundy St.; www.breadandpuppet.org.