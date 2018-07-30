This week: Brian Posehn headlines the Joy Theater, plus an all-women improv show, a standup comedy benefit to reunite immigrant families, and more standup, improv and open mics below.

Monday

Standup comedy showcase NOLA Comedy Underground returns to Favela Chic at 8 p.m. with host Ed Black. Free admission.

Chris Lane hosts Comic Strip with standup comedians and burlesque at 9:30 p.m. at Siberia.

Tuesday

An all-women cast of improvisers, including the groups Foxhole and Live Girls, perform at Funny AF at 8 p.m. at Pearl Wine Company. Free admission.

Cyrus Cooper and Vincent Zambon host standup comics at Comedy Beast at the Howlin' Wolf Den at 8:30 p.m. Free admission.

Cassidy Henehan hosts the standup comedy showcase Comedy Catastrophe at Lost Love Lounge at 10 p.m. Free admission.

Wednesday

Leon Blanda hosts the standup showcase Comedy Gold at Big Mama's Lounge at the House of Blues at 7 p.m. Free admission.

Standup showcase Night Church is at Sidney's Saloon at 8:30 p.m. Free admission (and free ice cream).

Comedian Jeff D’s Comedy Cabaret features comedy and drag performances at Oz on Bourbon at 10 p.m. Free admission.

Thursday

Brian Posehn headlines the Joy Theater at 7 p.m., with Matt Owens. Tickets $12.50-$25.

Standup comics perform at Drinking Liberally's annual Laughing Liberally show as part of Netroots Nation at 7:30 p.m. at World of Beer.

Standup comedians Shannen Holahan, Abigail Isaacoff, Sierra Fitzgerald, Lane Lonion, Sean Murphy and Jorge Velasquez perform at a fundraiser for the ACLU to benefit efforts to reunite immigrant families at 8 p.m. at the AllWays Lounge.

Standup showcase Night Church is at Sidney's Saloon at 8:30 p.m. Free admission (and free ice cream).

Friday

Improv groups perform in Lights Up! at 8 p.m. at The New Movement.

Vincent Zambon and Mary-Devon Dupuy host the Comedy Fuck Yeah standup showcase at Dragon's Den at 8:30 p.m. Free admission.

B Dub hosts Laughter for the Soul featuring standup comedians Allison Hotard, Curtis Knowlin, Paul Joseph and Carry B at Avenue Bar & Restaurant at 9 p.m.

Saturday

Standup showcase Local Uproar at AllWays Lounge at 8 p.m. with hosts Paul Oswell and Benjamin Hoffman. Free admission (and free ice cream).

Improvisers perform in TNM'S Mainstage at 8 p.m. at The New Movement.

Standup comedy showcase All Jokes Aside is at Brieux Carre at 8:30 p.m. Free admission.

O’Mar Finley and Kyle Smith headline Full Metal Comedy's show featuring Robert Alan Hall, Mike Honore and Morgan Wright at 10 p.m. at Babylon Sports Bar.

Sunday

Improv comedians Casey Haeg and Jon Butts present Haeg & Butts: a night of improv comedy, with improv groups as well as a "bring your own team" jam at 8 p.m. at Parleaux Beer Lab. Free admission.

Open mics

Monday: Kate Mason and Laura Sanders host the Bear With Me open mic at Twelve Mile Limit at 9 p.m. Sign-up is at 8:30 p.m. Comic Strip is at Siberia at 9:30 p.m. Sign-up is at 9 p.m.

Tuesday: Comedy collective Young Funny hosts The Spontaneous Show at Bar Redux at 8 p.m. Sign-up is at 7:30 p.m. All Jokes On Me is at Other Bar at 10 p.m. Sign-up is at 9 p.m.

Wednesday: Think You're Funny? is at Carrollton Station. Sign-up is at 8 p.m. CBD Social's Comedy Open Mic is at CBD Social at 7 p.m. Sign-up is at 6:30 p.m. Run the Light is at 10:45 p.m. at Buddha Belly. Sign-up is at 10:15 p.m.

Thursday: Comedy Gumbeaux is at the Howlin' Wolf at 8:30 p.m. Sign-up is at 8 p.m. Crescent Fresh is at the Dragon's Den at 8 p.m. Sign-up is at 7 p.m. Why So Serious? is at Igor's at 10 p.m. Sign-up is at 9 p.m.

Friday: Comedian JFunny hosts I Think I Can Do This Shit at 8 p.m. at Poor Boys. Sign-up is at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: Laugh Till It Hurts is at 7 p.m. at The Well. Sign-up is at 6 p.m.

Sunday: NOLA Comedy Hour is at Hi-Ho Lounge at 8 p.m. Sign-up is at 7 p.m. Stand-up or Shut Up is at Buddha Belly at 9:30 p.m. Sign-up is at 9 p.m.