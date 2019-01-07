An immersive production set in a Storyville brothel, “A Day Late and a Dollar Short” is a collaborative piece that seeks to dispel romanticized notions of the New Orleans’ official red-light district and explore the lives of women who have supported themselves with sex work.
It builds on Tiana Hux Dews’ (aka MC Sweet Tea) 2005 work “Story,” which was based on sex workers on Bourbon Street. “A Day Late and a Dollar Short” features music by Anais St. John and Harry Mayronne, who last year collaborated on a show about Storyville madam Lulu White, and dancers Reese Johanson, Nina Bozak, Frenchie Faith, Cate Swan, Emmalee Sutton, Jesse Tripp and others.
Food based on Madame Begue’s recipes is included. A dance party with Malevitus follows the performance. Tickets $25.
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 11-12. The New Quorum, 2435 Esplanade Ave.; www.sweetteapresents.com.