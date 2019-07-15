Todd Barry has spent much of his career in stand-up comedy, starring in two specials on Comedy Central, and has appeared on Louis C.K.’s “Louie” and “Inside Amy Schumer” and voiced several characters on “Bob’s Burgers.”

Barry’s deadpan style takes the edge off his biting humor, which often is aimed at the most picayune of observations and, more recently, one of the world’s least heated beefs, his tweet-for-tat social media jousting with fellow New Yorker Colin Quinn.

Barry’s self-deprecating side shines in his 2017 book “Thank You for Coming to Hattiesburg: One Comedian’s Tour of the Not-Quite-the-Biggest Cities in the World.” Barry is on a tour of cities large (Boston, Toronto) and small (he’s in Lafayette, Louisiana July 20).

Kamari Stevens opens at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, and Vincent Zambon opens at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Dragon’s Den, 435 Esplanade Ave., www.dragonsdennola.com. Tickets $20.