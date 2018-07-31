Newsies
Thu.-Sun. Aug. 2-5 | Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University concludes its season with Disney’s musical about the newsboys strike of 1899, when boys who sold newspapers organized to stand up to publishing magnates Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst. At 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Dixon Hall.
Vieux Carre
Fri.-Sun. Aug. 3-19 | The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans presents the playwright’s drama about a young writer who moves into a French Quarter flophouse run by a domineering landlady and meets fellow boarders including a Bourbon Street barker, a bohemian socialite, a jaded older artist and an eccentric couple of foragers. At 7 p.m. at Marigny Opera House.
White Linen Night
Sat. Aug. 4 | The annual arts district event features opening receptions at art galleries and museums and festivities on the 300 through 700 blocks of Julia Street including food and drink vendors, DJs providing music, photo booths and more. The block party is 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Julia Street. The Party After Dark after-party is 9 p.m. to midnight at the Contemporary Arts Center.