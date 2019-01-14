Jimmy’s Beefsteak Place is a chain restaurant with ads full of hokey slogans and catchy jingles. Its biggest fans like its cookie-cutter familiarity, whether they’re at a location in Tampa, Florida or Deluth, Minnesota.
It’s the kind of place where employees gather as a group to sing to customers celebrating a birthday or special occasion. Memorabilia and the founder’s family photos cover the walls.
Jimmy’s may not be the best place to eat or work, but it’s not the worst place to get taken hostage.
While there’s humor in the cliches of chain restaurants and disgruntled wait staff, there’s nothing predictable about “Stockholm Syndrome: Or, Remember the Time Jimmy’s All-American Beefsteak Place Was Taken Over by that Group of Radicals?” The second floor of the Little Gem Saloon becomes Jimmy’s, and food is available. The bar is open during the show.
Marty (Michael Krikorian) is celebrating his birthday with wife Sue Jean (Rebecca Elizabeth Hollingsworth). Restaurant manager Brian (Keith Claverie) tries to get his staff excited for the shift and pushes them to “upsell” some items.
But not everything is great at Jimmy’s. Jane (Julie Dietz) hates the faux cheer the employees must present to customers. Her sister Mel (Kathleen Moore), who got her the job, wants her to fake it better. Angie’s (April Louise) feet and back ache from standing all the time. Cooks and waiters hook up in corners of the restaurant.
“It’s ‘Waiting…,’ ‘Office Space’ and ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ all wrapped up in one,” says director AJ Allegra.
In playwright Adam Szymkowicz’s dark sense of humor, Jimmy’s is also the type of place disgruntled activists might want to bomb.
“Stockholm Syndrome” is the second work The NOLA Project has presented upstairs at Little Gem Saloon. In 2015, it staged Szymkowicz’s immersive drama “Clown Bar,” a crime story set in an underworld of mafioso Bozos.
Szymkowicz followed and liked social media posts about the group’s production. Eventually the company reached out to him and commissioned a show for The NOLA Project. The idea of a setting that functions like a character became part of the development, Allegra says. After deciding on a restaurant, they quickly dispensed with the idea of a New Orleans restaurant.
“(New Orleanians) would tear the play to bits over anything it got wrong,” Allegra says.
They decided on a chain restaurant. Szymkowicz added a cryptic group of activists. Stockholm syndrome is the psychological dynamic of hostages finding empathy with their captors.
The play wasn’t meant to be a musical, but Szymkowicz started adding songs. The NOLA Project enlisted Jack Craft and Skyler Stroup of the local band Sweet Crude to write music for the show, and it incorporates a variety of musical styles.
The work is immersive (not interactive), and the audience sits at tables in Jimmy’s. People wishing to dine must order food by 7:45 p.m. Little Gem staff provide service. Jimmy’s staff is too busy singing its theme song, “Nothing bad can ever happens at Jimmy’s Beefsteak Place.”