“No one expects the Spanish Inquisition.”
The Monty Python troupe got a lot of mileage out of that line, somehow mining the abuse of power for absurd humor in a classic comedy sketch with three cardinals run amok.
Perhaps no one expects to find humor in the French Revolution, but Lauren Gunderson did in The Revolutionists, currently being presented by The NOLA Project in the Great Hall of the New Orleans Museum of Art. It’s both a comedy and drama that talks about sexism, female empowerment and frets about the aspirations of writers, all within the grand setting of the French Revolution.
The Revolutionists' Marie Antoinette is most entertaining in moments of ditzy self-absorption. She loves ribbons. She’s accustomed to entering rooms to the sound of trumpets. She likes to put little ships in her hair. But in Gunderson’s witty dialogue, Antoinette often says shrewd things. When playwright Olympe de Gouges and assassin Charlotte Corday talk about the murder of Jean-Paul Marat, Antoinette, who didn’t appear to be paying attention, sighs her disagreement. “Killing doesn’t make people listen, it makes them talk.”
Corday has already decided to kill Marat, the revolutionary who compiled lists of people to be sent to the guillotine, including royalty and people considered insufficiently revolutionary. The fight for “egalite” has gone off the rails. The revolution is no longer for the people, Corday complains. “It’s for zealots.”
The Revolutionists features four woman grappling with history and upheaval. Its unavoidable for Marie Antoinette to grab attention, but Leslie Claverie is delightfully comfortable in her skin and tall wig. She is hilarious as the self-important deposed queen, who is easily distracted, even from her own likely date with the guillotine. She’s pleased with her life of unearned compliments and great wealth.
Antoinette thinks she needs better publicity, which is why she’s come to de Gouges. The play uses contemporary language, and Gunderson’s ease in overlaying other issues, particularly sexism, female camaraderie and the role of artists, makes the first act fly with humor and irony.
De Gouges is a playwright looking for a story to tell, apparently struggling with writer’s block during one of history’s great revolutions. Gunderson indulges the device of placing a playwright within the play, and she has other characters criticize the ruse. De Gouges loves the idea of telling the story of the French Revolution as a musical. But Parisians are a rough crowd, and more of a violent mob than an audience. As de Gouges, Amy Alvarez sounds like a fast-talking screenwriter, constantly pitching storylines. As a playwright, she’s anxious about finding an audience. As a writer, she’s terrified of having her words held against her. Alvarez carries the lead role with great energy, but her frenetic hand gesturing is at times distracting and undercuts what she’s saying.
Marianne (Monica R. Harris) is a free woman of color from Saint-Domingue who is serving as a spy for the slave revolt there. Of the four women, she is the only one who is not a historical figure. Instead, she’s more of a composite or imagined voice of the enslaved peoples. She points out that the slaves are rebelling against colonialism at the same time as France is struggling with its philosophies of liberty. Marianne is the heart and conscience of the play, and Harris is excellent, grounding the story both when soft-spoken and insistent and when righteously indignant. She reminds Antoinette that all French cake requires Caribbean sugar.
Charlotte Corday (Grace Kennedy) comes to de Gouges to write her last words. She knows her plan to kill Marat is a suicide mission. She’s young and fearless and also shocked by the violence and dogma that rules her world.
Gunderson’s play focuses on women. It’s not surprising that Olympe de Goudes is not a well-known writer from her time, though she advocated for disadvantaged people. The work also essentially takes a sympathetic view of Marie Antoinette, who was married at a young age and at times was the target of public anger at the royalty, though she was from Austria and married into French nobility.
Director Joanna Russo keeps the play moving, and at times the action moves from de Gouges’ Paris salon, fashioned in the middle of the Great Hall, up the grand staircase, adjusting the scale of the action to the historical moment. It’s an engaging and memorable production. It’s hard to put Marie Antoinette on stage for humor’s sake and not run into drama. Act 2 isn’t as light-hearted as the opening, but the transition works and the play delivers a perhaps not unexpected twist on history. The women get the last word.
