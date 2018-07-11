The NOLA Project announced its 2018-2019 season. It opens with Laura Gunderson's The Revolutionists in September and continues with plays by contemporary playwrights familiar to NOLA Project audiences. The NOLA Project has presented several of Irish writer Martin McDonagh's works, including The Cripple of Inishmaan, The Lieutenant of Inishmore and A Behanding in Spokane. It presents his drama The Pillowman in October.

The company presented Adam Szymkowicz's Clown Bar, an immersive work featuring a clown underworld in the Little Gem Saloon. NOLA Project returns to Little Gem to mount Stockholm Syndrome: Or, Remember the Time Jimmy's All-American Beefsteak Place Was Taken Over by that Group of Radicals? The season concludes in the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden with The Henchman: A Shakespeare Story by Michael Aaron Santos.

The schedule is below:

The Revolutionists

September

New Orleans Museum of Art

The Pillowman

October

Lusher's Lion's Gate Theater

Stockholm Syndrome: Or, Remember the Time Jimmy's All-American Beefsteak Place Was Taken Over by that Group of Radicals?

January 2019

Little Gem Saloon

The Henchman: A Shakespeare Story

May 2019

Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden