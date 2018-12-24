When 2018 began, it had all the makings of a monumental year. It was this city's' 300th anniversary, and some major art news added to the celebratory aura, including the New Orleans Museum of Art's (NOMA) 6-acre expansion of the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden. But the aftermath of the city's removal of prominent monuments to Confederate leaders last year left lingering questions about the actual meaning and purpose of monuments that finally crystallized into a fundamental question for the city and among its art community: Which versions of history should we commemorate and how should we go about that process? In true New Orleans fashion, what happened was a mix of planning and surprise, deliberation and unexpected grass-roots serendipity.
Any city's tricentennial celebration might reasonably inspire art exhibitions involving elements of grandeur, and in that sense NOMA’s spectacular “The Orleans Collection” exhibit of masterworks from the 18th century collection of New Orleans’ namesake, Philippe II, Duke of Orleans, did not disappoint. Random references to European colonial powers also turned up in the Newcomb Art Museum's “EMPIRE” expo that referenced New Orleans' history as a French and Spanish colony while celebrating the cultural contributions from the ordinary local folks who made this city what it is. In a surprising twist, those working-class heroes, whether famous or anonymous, emerged as a quiet but consistent presence that defined many of the most intriguing 2018 art events at museums such as the Ogden Museum of Southern Art among many widely varied local venues.
In the monumental vein, New Orleans artist Franco Alessandrini's bronze and marble “Tribute to Latin American Workers” (pictured), premiered in Crescent Park Nov. 10. Commissioned by retired New Orleans physician Juan Gershanik, the Creole-constructivist-style statue is dedicated to Hispanic laborers who helped rebuild the city after Hurricane Katrina. Other socially conscious art, such as Brandan Odums’ mural of local civil rights leader A.P. Tureaud and his wife Lucille in the lobby of the newly renovated Pythian Temple building, was complemented by a series of posters —celebrating events such as the 1867 protests that integrated New Orleans streetcars — that the Paper Monuments organization pasted on unoccupied buildings about town. The power of works on paper to immortalize the overlooked laborers who contributed much is exemplified by Keith Calhoun and Chandra McCormick's “Labor Studies” documentary photo expo at the Contemporary Arts Center (CAC), a survey of the Lower 9th Ward natives' documentary images of traditional Louisiana farm, dock and restaurant workers salvaged from their vast 40-year archive, much of which was lost to Katrina and the levee failures. Curated by the CAC's Andrea Andersson, “Labor Studies” complements CAC exhibits by William Monaghan and Zarouhie Abdalian that Andersson says collectively reflect the “fragile and often invisible laboring community” that sustains so much of what we take for granted.
This year's most widely celebrated local monument to the laborers who built much of this state and nation was Kara Walker's massive working steam calliope sculpture, “Katastwof Karavan,” dedicated to the memory of enslaved Africans who were held at Algiers Point before they were sold. Walker's performance ended Prospect.4, “The Lotus in Spite of the Swamp,” on a high note when it closed Feb. 25 after a three-month run that attracted more than 100,000 visitors to view work by 70 contemporary artists from the Caribbean, Africa and the Americas — a number that Prospect New Orleans' new director, Nick Stillman, says augers well for Prospect.5, slated to open in fall 2020 under the creative direction of curators Naima J. Keith and Diana Nawi. Prospect, which celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, also named Christopher J. Alfieri as its new president and board chairman. Other organizational changes include CAC Director Neil Barclay, who after ushering in new energy and focus stepped down as CAC veteran M.K. Wegmann returned as interim director. Gia Hamilton, who left her post as director of the Joan Mitchell Center last August, has been named the new director of the African American Museum, where her plans include collaborations with cutting-edge global art organizations such as Independent Curators International.