In his 2014 work “Clown Bar,” playwright Adam Szymkowicz merged the worlds of organized crime and circus clowns. It made for an odd and inspired crime story among a bunch of goodfellas in red noses and floppy shoes. The NOLA Project presented the work on the second-floor space of the Little Gem Saloon.

The company returns to the scene of the crime to premiere a work commissioned from Szymkowicz, “Stockholm Syndrome,” a riotously fun musical that merges two things that also are in no obvious way connected: chain restaurants and hostage situations.

For “Stockholm Syndrome,” the Little Gem Saloon is transformed into Jimmy’s All-American Beefsteak Place. Guests sit at restaurant tables and barstools and get playbills that have menus on the back (food can be ordered before the show), and sometimes actors clear plates during the show. The drama begins with staff singing a birthday song to Marty (Michael Krikorian), who’s celebrating the occasion at his favorite restaurant with his wife Sue Jean (Rebecca Elizabeth Hollingsworth).

Restaurant manager Brian (Keith Claverie) is a true believer. He loves the company and the storyline presented in its advertising pitches, with founder Jimmy creating a place for his daughter to eat — assuming 7 year olds like big steaks and bucket-sized cocktails. Brian leads the staff in singing “Nothing bad can ever happen at Jimmy’s Beefsteak Place.”

But it’s not a normal day at Jimmy’s. Two other locations have been bombed and employees are nervous.

Marty has barely touched his birthday beefsteak before a group of radicals dressed like commandos descend upon Jimmy’s. Lynx (Kristin Shoffner) is their calculating leader. Razor (Alec Barnes) and Martyna (Leslie Claverie) seem more like sport killers than activists, and like some of the waiters, they seem comfortable trying to meet romantic partners while at work. Lynx, however, has an ax to grind with Jimmy’s.

The restaurant setting is a good place to round up people who are looking in different directions for meaning and wildly disparate levels of satisfaction. The radicals take that to an extreme, which amplifies the deadpan humor about banal jobs.

Much like the musical “Urinetown,” set in a dystopian future in which water shortages make restroom use unaffordable, the absurdity of the premise gives the show great license to have fun with guns, bombs, hostages and vaguely identifiable meat products. The songs range from solo ballads to choreographed group numbers. There are several uproarious pop- and hip-hop-infused homages to love and loss in relationships, work hook-ups and criminal standoffs.

The entire ensemble is strong throughout the show, and the comedy is sharp. Keith Claverie is excellent as the earnest restaurant manager who’s called upon to handle a real emergency. As the unhinged terrorist Martyna, Leslie Claverie is hilarious in her brutal candor, predatory ways and folk dancing. As a server in need of a raise and a boyfriend, April Louise has perfect comic timing and delivery.

“Stockholm Syndrome” is a hilarious and captivating show, in the best way possible.

Tickets $25-$35. 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Jan. 18-19. Wed.-Sat., Jan. 23-Feb. 2 at Little Gem Saloon, 445 S. Rampart St. www.nolaproject.com.