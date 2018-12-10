A Christmas tree fell on a young John Waters’ grandmother. Perhaps that was the inspiration for the scene in the filmmaker’s (“Pink Flamingos,” “Hairspray”) early cult classic film “Female Trouble,” when a disappointing gift exchange results in Dawn Davenport (Divine) pushing her mother into the family’s tree and stomping out of their living room, cursing the holiday as she exits.

+2 John Waters: The Gambit interview Four years ago, filmmaker John Waters was asked to write an appreciation of Tennessee Williams as a foreword to a new book about the playwrigh…

Waters has a love/hate relationship with Christmas. He sends offbeat Christmas cards and decorates the electric chair (from “Female Trouble”) that he keeps in his Baltimore home. In his holiday show, he shares new funny and horrid tales, observations and rants about holiday etiquette — he disapproves of emailed holiday cards and giving gift certificates.

Tickets $45-$115. At 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at Civic Theatre, 510 O’Keefe Ave., (504) 272-0865; www.civicnola.com.

+2 John Waters: The Gambit interview Four years ago, filmmaker John Waters was asked to write an appreciation of Tennessee Williams as a foreword to a new book about the playwrigh…