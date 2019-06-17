When director and choreographer Diane Lala first saw “42nd Street” as a teenager in the 1980s, it was an eye-popping moment in her budding theatrical career.
“When the curtain goes up on all those tapping feet, that’s an iconic moment,” she recalls. “It’s sexy, it’s hot, and I remember never having considered tap as that until I saw that production.”
Now, Lala will helm her own production of “42nd Street” at Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre June 20-23.
A New Orleans native who grew up in the city’s theater scene, Lala has worked as a professor of musical theater at the University of Cincinnati's College-Conservatory of Music for the past 30 years. But she still returns home nearly every summer to work with Summer Lyric, most recently directing last season’s production of “Newsies.”
“42nd Street” gives Lala a chance to showcase big, splashy song and dance numbers reminiscent of Broadway’s golden age, complete with high-kicking chorus lines and plenty of hot hoofing.
Adapted from the 1933 film of the same name, “42nd Street” premiered on Broadway in 1980 to acclaim, snagging a Tony Award for best musical and embarking on a nine-year run, making it one of Broadway’s longest-running shows.
Set during the Great Depression, the backstage musical comedy centers on a risky big-budget production of the fictional musical “Pretty Lady,” bankrolled by big shot Abner Dillion (Sean Patterson). His only stipulation is that the show star his love interest, Dorothy Brock (Liz Argus), a snobbish diva past her prime. Throw in a hot-tempered director (Chris Carey) keen on making a comeback and a naive young ingenue (Abigail Isom) unexpectedly thrust into the spotlight and the result is a modern musical with lots of old-time flair.
With a book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, lyrics by Al Dubin and Johnny Mercer, and music by Harry Warren, the show features classic tunes like “We’re in the Money” and “I Only Have Eyes for You.”
The film’s elaborate musical numbers were choreographed by Busby Berkeley and emulated on Broadway by director and choreographer Gower Champion. With musical theater bona fides like that, Lala says she aims to take “a rather traditional approach” to her production.
“It’s not something you conceptualize or try to reinvent the wheel,” she says. “You have an obligation to make sure the spectacle of the dancing is what people want to see.”
Given the show’s large cast (the Summer Lyric production will feature more than 30 performers), along with the flashy costumes and various sets required, “42nd Street” can be a grand undertaking, which is exactly what makes it a great fit for Summer Lyric.
“I love the big musicals that Summer Lyric puts on,” Lala says, explaining why she continues to return home every year to work with the company. “They still do the great classics and the golden age musicals that you might not see other places, or that you might not see to the same scale in other theaters in other cities.”
And, she adds, “It’s not every place you can work these days and have a full union orchestra in the pit. I think people forget about that, but it’s really a treat.”