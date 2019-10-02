Gary Gulman, the comedian whose special "The Great Depresh" premieres on HBO this weekend, has announced a tour that will bring him to The Fillmore New Orleans April 10, 2020.
The tour, called "Peace of Mind," seems to be a reference to Gulman's ongoing battle with clinical depression, which is the subject of "The Great Depresh."
In a 2018 interview with WBUR-FM radio, Gulman said that speaking out about depression through the lens of comedy had been liberating for him: "The more I heard from people saying that I had relieved their anxiety and depression, the more I realized that I had made the right choice."
Tickets go on public sale Fri. Oct. 4 at 10 a.m.