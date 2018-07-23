The return of New Orleans' "only comedy gameshow," plus a roast battle and insult comedy competition, improv, standup showcases and your weekly open mics, all on this week's comedy calendar.
Monday
Standup comedy showcase NOLA Comedy Underground returns to Favela Chic at 8 p.m. with host Ed Black. Free admission.
Chris Lane hosts Comic Strip with standup comedians and burlesque at 9:30 p.m. at Siberia.
Tuesday
Insult comedy competition and roast-off Beefin' returns to Hi-Ho Lounge with hosts Marcus Bond and Lane Lonion at 8 p.m. Free admission. Sign up to compete by emailing BeefinNOLA@gmail.com.
Cyrus Cooper and Vincent Zambon host standup comics at Comedy Beast at the Howlin' Wolf Den at 8:30 p.m. Free admission.
Cassidy Henehan hosts the standup comedy showcase Comedy Catastrophe at Lost Love Lounge at 10 p.m. Free admission.
Wednesday
Leon Blanda hosts the standup showcase Comedy Gold at Big Mama's Lounge at the House of Blues at 7 p.m. Free admission.
Thursday
Ladies LOL: Comedy with a Cause is at 7 p.m. at Seven-Three Distilling, featuring a cast of women performing improv comedy based off true stories from local women. Tickets $10; proceeds benefit the Junior League of New Orleans.
Comedian Jeff D performs at 8 p.m. at the AllWays Lounge. Tickets $10.
Improv groups perform in Lights Up! at 8 p.m. at The New Movement.
Vincent Zambon and Mary-Devon Dupuy host the Comedy Fuck Yeah standup showcase at Dragon's Den at 8:30 p.m. Free admission.
"Doctors" Andrew Healan and Isaac Kozell psychoanalyze sets from standup comedians at 9 p.m. at Voodoo Lounge. Free admission.
Film pitch competition Part 2: Unnecessary Sequels is at 9:30 p.m. at The New Movement.
Saturday
Geoffrey Gauchet hosts "New Orleans' only comedy game show" at 8 p.m. at Hi-Ho Lounge, where comedians compete with pop culture riffs to win a bad DVD. Free admission.
Standup showcase Local Uproar at AllWays Lounge at 8 p.m. with hosts Paul Oswell and Benjamin Hoffman. Free admission (and free ice cream).
Improvisers perform in TNM'S Mainstage at 8 p.m. at The New Movement.
Standup comedy showcase All Jokes Aside is at Brieux Carre at 8:30 p.m. Free admission.
Corey Mack hosts a standup comedy showcase at 9:30 p.m. at Tacs & Beer.
Sunday
Improv comedians Casey Haeg and Jon Butts present Haeg & Butts: a night of improv comedy, with improv groups as well as a "bring your own team" jam at 8 p.m. at Parleaux Beer Lab. Free admission.
Open mics
Monday: Kate Mason and Laura Sanders host the Bear With Me open mic at Twelve Mile Limit at 9 p.m. Sign-up is at 8:30 p.m. (This week's fishbowl topic is "Papa John.") Comic Strip is at Siberia at 9:30 p.m. Sign-up is at 9 p.m.
Tuesday: Comedy collective Young Funny hosts The Spontaneous Show at Bar Redux at 8 p.m. Sign-up is at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Think You're Funny? is at Carrollton Station. Sign-up is at 8 p.m. CBD Social's Comedy Open Mic is at CBD Social at 7 p.m. Sign-up is at 6:30 p.m. Run the Light is at 10:45 p.m. at Buddha Belly. Sign-up is at 10:15 p.m.
Thursday: Comedy Gumbeaux is at the Howlin' Wolf at 8:30 p.m. Sign-up is at 8 p.m. Crescent Fresh is at the Dragon's Den at 8 p.m. Sign-up is at 7 p.m. Why So Serious? is at Igor's at 10 p.m. Sign-up is at 9 p.m.
Friday: Comedian JFunny hosts I Think I Can Do This Shit at 8 p.m. at Poor Boys. Sign-up is at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: Laugh Till It Hurts is at 7 p.m. at The Well. Sign-up is at 6 p.m.
Sunday: NOLA Comedy Hour is at Hi-Ho Lounge at 8 p.m. Sign-up is at 7 p.m. Stand-up or Shut Up is at Buddha Belly at 9:30 p.m. Sign-up is at 9 p.m.