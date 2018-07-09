If you went out to theater in the 1980s, 1990s or 2000s in New Orleans, you probably knew Carl Walker personally; if not, you definitely knew his work. Walker, who died July 8 at 61 of a heart attack, was one of New Orleans’ most talented directors, whose best work at True Brew or Le Chat Noir or one of the theater spaces at that time was as good as anything you might see on or off-Broadway.

Among his many creations was Where the Girls Are (1987), a salute to 1960s girl groups, and Native Tongues, in which he coaxed local writers — many of whom were new to theater — into writing character-based monologues that formed a mosaic of New Orleans voices. The concept was so successful it spawned five sequels and included the work of Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Robert Olen Butler, Sheila Bosworth, Patty Friedmann, Wilbert Rideau and many others. In later years, he also had a recurring acting role in the TV series Treme and taught and directed part-time at Tulane University.

Bosworth, along with writer Jon Newlin, became Walker’s best friend. “The first time I saw him was in the 1980s at Le Petit Theatre,” Bosworth said. “I saw this very good-looking young blonde leading a group of actors and thought: who is that?” They had several more chance encounters over the years until Bosworth published her second novel and was surprised by a call from Walker, asking her to write a monologue. She never had written for the stage before.

“The only rules, he said, was that it was no more than 20 minutes, and it has to be about New Orleans,” Bosworth remembered. The result was Angel Mama, a monologue performed by one of the city’s best actors, Carol Sutton, which went on to win awards. Bosworth said it was “the biggest thrill I ever had, more thrilling than seeing a book bound with your name on it. He was responsible for giving me the greatest artistic moment of my life.”

Among Walker’s other productions were the New Orleans debuts of the award-winning plays Doubt, I Am My Own Wife, Fully Committed, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Golda's Balcony, and Dirty Blonde, a show about the life of Mae West he turned into a dramatic vehicle for local comedian Becky Allen. He also directed one installment of the Shim Sham Revue, a burlesque show at the Shim Sham Club (now One Eyed Jacks), with such outrageous acts as Eleanor Roosevelt stripping for FDR in his wheelchair. Many of his productions won Gambit’s Big Easy Awards for the best in local theater.

Walker, a Lafayette native, was short in stature but a take-charge taskmaster when he had a script in hand. He counted among his friends Julianne Moore, with whom he studied at Boston University; Jessica Lange, who visited Walker and Newlin at their Uptown home; the New Orleans-born actors Mary Louise Wilson and Vernel Bagneris; and many in the New Orleans theater scene.

“His talent was so great he could have been [working] in New York or London,” Bosworth said. “We were so lucky to have him here.”

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.