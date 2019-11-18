For nearly five decades, the modern dance troupe Pilobolus has been known for its vigorously athletic style, expressive movement and graceful contortions.

With “Shadowland” and this continuation of the concept, “Shadowland — The New Adventure,” the company expands its theatricality with multimedia storytelling, including video and shadow projections, heavier use of props and more detailed costumes than its signature minimalist dancewear or body-hugging unitards.

The narratives are more conventional and fairy tale-like, and the settings include familiar sites and references to pop culture.

“The New Adventure” is a romantic, colorfully animated and whimsical tale about a couple trying to save an imaginary bird. At 8 p.m. Friday at Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts, 1419 Basin St., (504) 522-0996 ext. 201; www.nobadance.com. Tickets $35-$150.