Comedian Fred Armisen will bring his "Comedy For Musicians But Everyone Is Welcome" tour to New Orleans in February.
The latest show from the comedian — of "Saturday Night Live," "Portlandia," "Documentary Now!" and a billion other things you've definitely seen — combines his musical skills with signature deadpan and absurdist humor and intense dedication to extremely dumb-smart bits. The audience for his 2018 Netflix special "Standup For Drummers" was made up entirely of drummers, the subject of his percussion-focused observational humor.
He also has released a series of singles performed in character-bands (among them: soft rock duo The Bjelland Brothers, art rockers The Fingerlings, hardcore punk band Crisis of Conformity, and '70s rock band The Blue Jean Committee, also the subject of a "Documentary Now!" two-parter).
He also released a 28-minute instructional DVD as Jens Hannemann, a drummer known for his patented "Complication Drumming Technique."
Armisen performs 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25 at The Joy Theater.
The show is all-ages. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22.