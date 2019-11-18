Not many people can control chaos quite like Eric Andre.

The comedian’s anti-talk show series “The Eric Andre Show” is a cult favorite for its surrealistic, anarchic style — unstable interviews, pranks, skits and celebrity guests watching it all go down like a deer in headlights with Andre’s sidekick Hannibal Buress literally standing at their side. It’s the kind of show only Adult Swim would gamble on, and it has paid off. The network recently announced a fifth season would be coming in 2020.

Running in the opposite direction from his recent roles in “The Lion King” (he voiced the hyena Azizi) and the upcoming prank movie “Bad Trip,” Andre currently is performing stand-up on his 30-plus-date “Legalize Everything” world tour.

Andre performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, and 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Republic NOLA, 828 S. Peters St., (504) 528-8282; www.republicnola.com. Tickets $35.