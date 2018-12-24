The biggest opening in New Orleans’ theater-making community in 2018 was Southern Rep Theatre’s new home on Bayou Road, and it was one of many endeavors focused on women’s roles.
Southern Rep’s current season opened with a knock on the door in Lucas Hnath’s imagined continuation of Henrik Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House.” In his more comedic work, Nora decides that Ibsen’s world still was not ready for a modern woman. The production “A Doll’s House, Part 2” inaugurated the company’s new space in the renovated St. Rose de Lima Church in Mid-City. The building also includes a small cabaret stage that hosts weekly events.
Several productions revisited historical moments from women’s perspectives. The NOLA Project’s “The Revolutionists” looked at the French Revolution from the perspective of women, including assassin Charlotte Corday, playwright Olympe de Gouges and Marie Antoinette. Southern Rep’s excellent production of “Eclipsed” at Loyola University delved into the lives of a warlord’s multiple wives, who try to survive Liberia’s 2003 civil war. The NOLA Project also produced Jaclyn Backhaus’ reimagining of an 1869 expedition in the Grand Canyon with all roles played by women in “Men on Boats.” The NOLA Project put more of a point on role reversals in an original and delightful version of “The Three Musketeers” featuring a female d’Artagnan, presented in the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden. Goat in the Road Productions remounted its play about war and PTSD, “Foreign to Myself,” in a story about a woman who struggles to adjust to civilian life after serving in the war in Iraq.
Tennessee Williams’ plays could be hard on female characters and Le Petit Theatre’s production of “A Streetcar Named Desire” was straightforward about the drama’s domestic abuse and sexual violence. The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans managed to find and indulge the humor in the troubled friendship of Trinket and Celeste in “The Mutilated.”
The theater scene did not come away from 2018 unscarred. The city lost Cripple Creek Theatre Company, which disbanded after an inspired, minimalist production of “Sueno” at the First Unitarian Universalist Church. After a dozen years producing many original and socially conscious works, Cripple Creek shuttered after its founders moved on to professional theater jobs in other cities.
After the demise of the New Orleans Fringe Festival, several attempts have been made at creating small festivals of themed or alternative shows. In its third year, the New Orleans InFringe Festival grew to more than 30 shows at mainly Bywater and Faubourg Marigny locations. Goat in the Road Productions presented the Forge Festival, and Jenny Sargent’s Definitive Figures featured dramas, dance, comedy and other works by and about women.
Drag has blossomed in the city — in theatrical productions, pageants and comedy. Evan Spigelman delivered an outstanding performance in Southern Rep’s production of “And Tell Sad Stories of the Death of Queens.” And Varla Jean Merman, Ricky Graham and company continue to entertain audiences with parodies such as “The Golden Girls” and comedic revues at venues from Cafe Istanbul to Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts in Kenner. Vinsantos’ drag workshop has given budding drag performers a showcase in “draguation” shows and events such as the Miss Pageant Pageant. Drag performers comprise the improv comedy troupe Make Up.
Production companies presented many familiar musicals. Rivertown Theaters presented “Million Dollar Quartet” and “Little Shop of Horrors.” Jefferson Performing Arts Society presented “The Music Man” and “White Christmas.” See ’Em On Stage’s version of “The Wiz” featured a mix of professional and student actors with robust vocal talents. Tulane University’s Summer Lyric Theatre presented “Ragtime,” which shows American society in the early 20th century struggling with racism and immigration issues and women asserting themselves.
The Storyville Collective presented “The Laramie Project” on the 20th anniversary of Matthew Shepard’s murder, just weeks before he was laid to rest at Washington National Cathedral. Jose Torres-Tama’s “Taco Truck Theater” addressed resentment of immigrants and the plight of oppressed people.
There also was plenty of levity. Aqua Mob’s water ballet, aerialist and disco adaption of “The Last Unicorn” made a fun splash at The Drifter Hotel pool.
2018 was a memorable year in theater, particularly as a couple of organizations notched major milestones: Tulane’s Summer Lyric Theatre celebrated its 50th anniversary and the New Orleans Opera Association marked its 75th.