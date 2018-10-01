Louis Armstrong was a prolific letter writer and he recorded many of this thoughts and conversations on reel-to-reel tapes. Collages he made on the covers of the boxes that stored the tapes were displayed at the New Orleans Jazz Museum as part of the Prospect.4 art expo that closed in February. Biographer Terry Teachout relied heavily on Armstrong’s roughly 650 recordings in writing the 2009 book Pops: A Life of Louis Armstrong. Teachout adapted material from the book to create the one-man show Satchmo at the Waldorf.
Though he sang in appearances, Armstrong rarely played his trumpet publicly in 1970 due to illness. But he returned to deliver some triumphant performances in 1971, including a March concert at New York’s Waldorf Astoria Hotel. It would be his final concert (Armstrong died July 6, 1971). Teachout imagines Armstrong in his dressing room after that show.
Looking back on his life, Armstrong recounts stories from his early days in New Orleans, where he ran errands for Storyville brothels and played his horn in street parades. He moved to Chicago to perform with his mentor Joseph “King” Oliver’s band and later to New York, which became his longtime home.
But the show is not a measured biography as much as Armstrong’s view of his life’s work. He recreates conversations with his longtime manager, Joe Glaser, who pushed him to reach wider audiences, and imagines debates with Miles Davis, who had accused Armstrong of “clowning” for white audiences.
Barry Shabaka Henley performed the show in Chicago, and here he’s directed by Le Petit Theatre Artistic Director Maxwell Williams.
