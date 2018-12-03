Tennessee Williams’ “The Mutilated” is not a holiday classic. It flopped when it premiered on Broadway in 1966. Williams described the work as “slapstick tragedy,” and there is dark humor in the rocky friendship between Celeste and Trinket. Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans’ co-founder Augustin Correro, who directs the work, describes the messy relationship between them as being akin to siblings who say cruel things to one another but are inseparable.
The story is set on Christmas Eve in New Orleans and Celeste has just been released from jail. She visits Trinket, who lives in a cheap motel though she has money from her family’s Texas oil fortune. Despite their rocky reunion, they eventually go to the French Quarter, where they meet buskers, sailors and others.
Tennessee Williams Theatre’s production leans into the drama’s comic side and gives the French Quarter revelers a Dickensian touch, Correro says. The show also features Williams’ reconfigured carols and an original score by Michael Gillette.
Tickets $20-$55. Call (504) 264-2580 for information. 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Dec. 7-22. Zeitgeist Multi-Disciplinary Arts Center, 1618 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.; www.twtheatrenola.com.