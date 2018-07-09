Another packed week of local comedy has a sex talk show-meets-standup, the return of Greetings, From Queer Mountain, and a drag improv showcase, plus more improv, open mics and more.
Monday
Kechi Chibueze stars in her solo show Pervirgin, to be followed by a dance party. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door.
Standup comedy showcase NOLA Comedy Underground returns to Favela Chic at 8 p.m. with host Ed Black. Free admission.
Chris Lane hosts Comic Strip with standup comedians and burlesque at 9:30 p.m. at Siberia.
Tuesday
Jake Kosden hosts Campfire Comedy with River Smith, Eric Dreiblatt, Sean Murphy, Marcus Bond, Kyle Smith and Jorge Velazquez at 8 p.m. at NOLA Brewing. Free admission.
Cyrus Cooper and Vincent Zambon host standup comics at Comedy Beast at the Howlin' Wolf Den at 8:30 p.m. Free admission.
Cassidy Henehan hosts the standup comedy showcase Comedy Catastrophe at Lost Love Lounge at 10 p.m. Free admission.
Wednesday
Leon Blanda hosts the standup showcase Comedy Gold at Big Mama's Lounge at the House of Blues at 7 p.m. Free admission.
Camille Roane and Abby Isaacoff host I Probably Shouldn't Ask, in which comedians' sex lives are the subject of post-set talks, at 8 p.m. at Hi-Ho Lounge. Free admission.
Thursday
Standup showcase Night Church is at Sidney's Saloon at 8:30 p.m. Free admission (and free ice cream).
Kyle Smith and Kamari Stevens host Kyle & Kamari's Talented Cadre of Comics, featuring Saya Meads, Marcus Bond, Brian J. Lilly, Kate Mason and DeDe T at 9 p.m. at Bar Redux. Free admission.
Comedian Jeff D’s Comedy Cabaret features comedy and drag performances at Oz on Bourbon at 10 p.m. Free admission.
Friday
Amanda G hosts the monthly queer storytelling showcase Greetings, from Queer Mountain at 7:30 p.m. at AllWays Lounge, featuring Alida Glass, Riot, Anjle, Chas and Quinn Laroux. Admission $10.
Mark Firmin hosts Comic Recess at 8 p.m. at Castle Theatre in Rivertown, featuring Cyril Morise, Marie Disanti, Marian Schafer and Linda Wright. Tickets $10.
Improv groups perform in Lights Up! at 8 p.m. at The New Movement.
Vincent Zambon and Mary-Devon Dupuy host the Comedy Fuck Yeah standup showcase at Dragon's Den at 8:30 p.m. Free admission.
Saturday
Improv group Men in Suspenders performs at Mellow Mushroom on Oak Street at 7:30 p.m.
Long-running improv group Brown performs at 8 p.m. at Hi-Ho Lounge.
Standup showcase Local Uproar at AllWays Lounge at 8 p.m. with hosts Paul Oswell and Benjamin Hoffman. Free admission (and free ice cream).
Improvisers perform in TNM'S Mainstage at 8 p.m. at The New Movement.
Standup comedy showcase All Jokes Aside is at Brieux Carre at 8:30 p.m. Free admission.
Half-Baked: Stoned Storytelling and Improv Comedy is at 9:30 p.m. at The New Movement.
Sunday
Improv comedians Casey Haeg and Jon Butts present Haeg & Butts: a night of improv comedy, with improv groups as well as a "bring your own team" jam at 8 p.m. at Parleaux Beer Lab. Free admission.
Drag-meets-improv show MAKE UP hosts its Summer 'Stravaganza at 8:30 p.m. at Cafe Istanbul. Tickets $12 in advance, $15 at the door.
Open mics
Monday: Kate Mason and Laura Sanders host the Bear With Me open mic at Twelve Mile Limit at 9 p.m. Sign-up is at 8:30 p.m. (This week's fishbowl topic is "pickles") Comic Strip is at Siberia at 9:30 p.m. Sign-up is at 9 p.m.
Tuesday: Comedy collective Young Funny hosts The Spontaneous Show at Bar Redux at 8 p.m. Sign-up is at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Think You're Funny? is at Carrollton Station. Sign-up is at 8 p.m. CBD Social's Comedy Open Mic is at CBD Social at 7 p.m. Sign-up is at 6:30 p.m. Run the Light is at 10:45 p.m. at Buddha Belly. Sign-up is at 10:15 p.m.
Thursday: Comedy Gumbeaux is at the Howlin' Wolf at 8:30 p.m. Sign-up is at 8 p.m. Crescent Fresh is at the Dragon's Den at 8 p.m. Sign-up is at 7 p.m. Why So Serious? is at Igor's at 10 p.m. Sign-up is at 9 p.m.
Friday: Comedian JFunny hosts I Think I Can Do This Shit at 8 p.m. at Poor Boys. Sign-up is at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: Laugh Till It Hurts is at 7 p.m. at The Well. Sign-up is at 6 p.m.
Sunday: NOLA Comedy Hour is at Hi-Ho Lounge at 8 p.m. Sign-up is at 7 p.m. Stand-up or Shut Up is at Buddha Belly at 9:30 p.m. Sign-up is at 9 p.m.