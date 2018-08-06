Comedian and actor Hannibal Buress returns to New Orleans for a performance at the Saenger Theater this fall.

He performs Saturday, Oct. 20. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10. (Note: the show has a "no phone" policy, and the venue is encouraging people print tickets.)

Buress frequently has performed in New Orleans, from last-minute shows at the Maple Leaf Bar and the Joy Theater to headlining the Civic Theatre and dropping in at local weekly shows like Comedy Beast at the Howlin' Wolf, among others. He last performed at the Saenger opening for Dave Chappelle.

His non-standup work now spans his bizarro Ed McMahon role on The Eric Andre Show to co-starring on Comedy Central's Broad City and in Hollywood comedies — he's among the stars of 2018's Tag and Blockers.