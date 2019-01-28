Dina Martina’s not-conventionally-good singing, dancing and fashion choices may make her performances an acquired taste. But her fans include Dinosaur Jr. guitarist J Mascis, who asked Martina to appear in the recently released video for the title track of his latest solo album, “Elastic Days” (Sub Pop).
In the video, Martina lip syncs the plaintive ballad as a camera pans through a nighttime cityscape in the background. Martina appears in her signature makeup — heavy blue eyeliner and bright red lipstick applied off-kilter and well beyond her lips — and a series of wigs with retro hairstyles.
Martina’s own singing is not as subdued as Mascis’ ballad, and locals can catch her live show “Creme de la Dregs” Saturday, Feb. 2 at Cafe Istanbul.
“Elastic Days” is not Martina’s first rock video. There’s another lip-syncing gem in the 2013 cover of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Puscifer, the side project of Tool vocalist Maynard James Keenan. Martina and Keenan’s heads are conspicuously superimposed on the heads of characters in black-and-white B-movie film scenes, including a medical exam and a tawdry hotel encounter. And there’s also a scene of Martina in a bright red sweater dress throwing herself into an emotional interpretation of the song.
Martina chose a similar outfit for her appearance at 2018’s Wigstock, a New York drag performance festival resurrected by actor Neil Patrick Harris (“How I Met Your Mother,” Broadway’s “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) after a few off years. Martina originally was scheduled to sing a couple of songs. New Orleans’ own Bianca del Rio introduced Martina, who started to deliver what initially sounded like an inspirational message.
“I know a lot of us are down in the dumps these days,” she said. “Things are pretty crazy in this country, but when the chips are getting you down and you find yourself depressed and you find yourself in a deep dark valley, it’s really, really important to remember that I am coming out with a new album.”
Promising a tune from the album “Dina Martina — Mysteries of the Thyroid,” she began a familiar tune — after the repeated plunking of a single note on piano — “Some say love / becomes the rose.”
After that six-word version of “The Rose,” she exited.
Many of her announced albums have yet to materialize: “Dina Martina — Chariots of Failure,” “Dina Martina — My Eyes Are Down Here,” “Dina Martina — Anthem of a Fur Trader’s Wife,” “Dina Martina — Blunt Force Trauma” and others.
Up Records released one album — a holiday album with a song about President’s Day and several original tunes — and a couple singles by Martina. After she emerged from the drag and performance art scene in Seattle in the late 1980s, she garnered a few fans in the city’s burgeoning music scene. Up founder Chris Takino brought her to New York to perform at the CMJ music festival in 1998. Martina had a set among other bands on the label, including Modest Mouse and Built to Spill.
In “Creme de la Dregs,” she’s the solo attraction in all the songs and videos.