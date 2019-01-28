Actress and singer Beth Malone starred as an angel in a 2018 Broadway production of “Angels in America,” and she was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Lead Actress in a Musical for her role in the debut of “Fun Home,” comic artist Alison Bechdel’s biopic musical about discovering her sexuality and her relationship with her father.
Malone also produced her own autobiographical show about growing up in the rural Midwest and coming out as a lesbian.
In this cabaret show, she’s accompanied on piano and interviewed by Seth Rudetsky, director of Broadway at NOCCA.
7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31 at New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts. 2800 Chartres St. Tickets $50-$100, call (800) 838-3006; www.broadwaynola.com.