When Cripple Creek Theatre presented its essentialist version of the musical Ragtime (pared down to 16 characters and just piano accompaniment) in 2016, it highlighted the story of Coalhouse Walker Jr., an emerging musical prodigy who suffers racist resentment over his financial success. Staged a month after the death of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, the production echoed outrage over police killings of black men.
As Tulane’s Summer Lyric Theatre mounts a full production of Ragtime, another of its storylines echoes the current headlines. Tateh, a Jewish artist from Latvia, and his daughter immigrate to the United States looking for better lives and struggle to find opportunities. Pushed nearly to destitution, he’s outraged when his appeal for help is met by a crass offer to buy his daughter.
It’s hard to imagine the drama in E.L. Doctorow’s 1975 novel Ragtime will ever not be timely as its intertwined stories illustrate grand social changes at the beginning of the 20th century in New York. It even touches on celebrity, notes director Michael McKelvey. Dancer and actress Evelyn Nesbit grasps at celebrity as her career fades, while Harry Houdini recoils from his own fame.
McKelvey is staging Terrence McNally’s Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of Ragtime on the 20th anniversary of its Broadway debut. But Ragtime also fits into McKelvey’s mission to bring more contemporary musicals to the stage at Tulane.
“It has one of the best orchestrations written in the past 30 years,” McKelvey says. “I love shows that have that great big beautiful sound. I also like shows that are really smart. Ragtime has a great book.”
Summer Lyric Theatre’s mission is to present classic musicals using a full orchestra. For Ragtime, Jefferson Turner, who provided the piano music for Cripple Creek’s version, will lead a 26-piece orchestra.
Summer Lyric is doing the full 38 cast member production with Broadway veteran Leslie Castay as Mother and New York-based singer/actor Brandon Michael Nase as Coalhouse. Nesbit (Maggie Windler) does a burlesque-inspired act on a swing, but props are minimal. Because of all the historical settings in the story, Summer Lyric is doing its first show with heavy use of video projection. The production also is using detailed period costumes.
Ragtime follows three main plots. Coalhouse’s musical career is modeled on Scott Joplin. Coalhouse has a child out of wedlock with Sarah, and he tries to restore their relationship. Sarah has taken refuge with an affluent family that has moved out of New York City to New Rochelle. Mother is left in charge of the household when her husband decides to venture to the North Pole with Admiral Robert Peary. Tateh tries to sell portraits but realizes that technological change will offer him new kinds of opportunities.
Doctorow tied together his story in the streets of New York, and he gave it a broad view of the world by drawing in an array of characters from across the social spectrum. Besides entertainers of the era such as Houdini and Nesbit, the story includes industrialist Henry Ford and banking tycoon and philanthropist J.P. Morgan. Anarchist Emma Goldman speaks up for social justice. Former slave and educator Booker T. Washington tries to advise Coalhouse. While Ragtime draws on the social changes and upheaval of the era, it’s about the shaping of the new century, from the exploration of the Earth’s remote regions to the quest for freedom and opportunity for Coalhouse, Tateh and Mother.
“It’s an emotional roller coaster, but it’s our country’s history, too,” McKelvey says. “This is a show with great hope, great heart and great optimism.”
