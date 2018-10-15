Irish playwright and screenwriter Martin McDonagh’s work often focuses on violent subjects, some of which are deflected by his sharp writing and dark sense of humor. His screenwriting credits include “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (about the rape and murder of a teenage girl) and “Seven Psychopaths” (which includes pet abductions and psychopaths confessing crimes to a writer looking for ideas).
In his drama “A Behanding in Spokane,” which The NOLA Project presented in 2012, a suitcase flew open, sending severed hands flying into the front row of seats in a story about a man searching for his missing hand. The NOLA Project also produced McDonagh’s “The Lieutenant of Inishmore,” a black comedy in which a violent political activist seeks vengeance when he believes his cat has been murdered.
In “The Pillowman,” which won the Olivier Award for Best New Play when it premiered in London, a writer is detained by police in an authoritarian state. The officers suspect him of horrible crimes, because recent murders resemble fairy tales the writer has published. The writer doesn’t believe what the interrogators say, and pleads that his own work is all fabricated. What spills out is a darkly comic drama about the power of storytelling.
The NOLA Project’s Mark Routhier directs James Bartelle, Michael Aaron Santos, Meredith Owens, Michael Joel Bartelle and others.
Tickets $33-$38. At 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18-Nov. 3. Lusher’s Lion’s Gate Theater, 5624 Freret St.; www.nolaproject.com.